CTA Construction Managers recently completed construction of the new Ashland Public Safety Building.

ASHLAND, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers recently celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Ashland Public Safety Building. CTA Construction was awarded the contract to build the new combined home for Ashland's Fire and Police departments in March 2021.

CTA Construction Managers Celebrates Completion of Ashland Public Safety Building

"For the fire department, the project included new apparatus bays and support spaces, staff living quarters, training mezzanine, offices, and building support spaces," said Pat Tompkins, Principal CTA Construction Managers. "For the police department, the project included operations spaces, personnel support spaces, and detention and administration spaces. There is also a shared training/emergency operations room, fitness room and dispatch services in the facility," he continued.

The new, 42,000 square foot facility, which was designed by HKT Architects is located on Union Street.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

Press Contact:

Cori DiDonato, CTA Construction, 8662768981, https://ctaconstruction.com/

SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC