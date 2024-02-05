CTA Construction Managers Celebrates Stoughton Fire Station Construction Milestone

News provided by

CTA Construction Managers LLC

05 Feb, 2024, 17:00 ET

CTA Construction Managers Celebrates Topping Off of Stoughton Fire Station

STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers recently celebrated the topping off of the new 25,145 square foot fire station for the town of Stoughton.

Construction of the new fire station, located on Prospect Street, continues at a rapid pace. "We recently completed blasting work, installed the roof vapor barrier, and completed exterior walls," said Lyle Coghlin, Principal, CTA Construction.

Continue Reading
CTA Construction Managers Celebrates Stoughton Fire Station Construction Milestone
CTA Construction Managers Celebrates Stoughton Fire Station Construction Milestone

"The town has tremendous need for a modern fire department facility. We are so satisfied we repurposed this site to provide a long-term community asset," said Donald Walter, the Principal in charge at Dore + Whittier, the firm that designed the new station. CTA Construction Managers previously worked with Dore + Whittier on the Scituate Public Safety Building, Weston High School, and Park Avenue Elementary School in Webster, MA.

"The project is on track to be completed by the end of summer 2024," said Taylor MacDonald, partner at Pomroy Associates, the town's Project Management firm. "We are very happy with the progress so far and look forward to the completion of the exterior envelope."

This is CTA Construction's second project for the town. CTA Construction previously built the Stoughton Department of Public Works.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

Press Contact:
Cori DiDonato, CTA Construction
8662768981
https://ctaconstruction.com/

SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC

Also from this source

CTA Construction Celebrates Completion of Watertown's J.R. Lowell Elementary School

CTA Construction Celebrates Completion of Watertown's J.R. Lowell Elementary School

CTA Construction staff recently joined school officials, town building committee members, project management firm Hill International, and Ai3...
CTA Construction Celebrates Swampscott Consolidated Elementary School Construction Progress

CTA Construction Celebrates Swampscott Consolidated Elementary School Construction Progress

Swampscott elementary school students signed the steel beam used in the ceremonial topping off ceremony for the school earlier this summer. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.