CTA Construction Managers Celebrates Topping Off of Stoughton Fire Station

STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers recently celebrated the topping off of the new 25,145 square foot fire station for the town of Stoughton.

Construction of the new fire station, located on Prospect Street, continues at a rapid pace. "We recently completed blasting work, installed the roof vapor barrier, and completed exterior walls," said Lyle Coghlin, Principal, CTA Construction.

CTA Construction Managers Celebrates Stoughton Fire Station Construction Milestone

"The town has tremendous need for a modern fire department facility. We are so satisfied we repurposed this site to provide a long-term community asset," said Donald Walter, the Principal in charge at Dore + Whittier, the firm that designed the new station. CTA Construction Managers previously worked with Dore + Whittier on the Scituate Public Safety Building, Weston High School, and Park Avenue Elementary School in Webster, MA.

"The project is on track to be completed by the end of summer 2024," said Taylor MacDonald, partner at Pomroy Associates, the town's Project Management firm. "We are very happy with the progress so far and look forward to the completion of the exterior envelope."

This is CTA Construction's second project for the town. CTA Construction previously built the Stoughton Department of Public Works.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

Press Contact:

Cori DiDonato, CTA Construction

8662768981

https://ctaconstruction.com/

SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC