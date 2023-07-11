CTA Construction Managers Selected to Build Stoughton Fire Station

CTA Construction Managers was recently awarded the contract to construct the new 25,145 square foot fire station for the town of Stoughton, MA.

The new fire station will be located on an undeveloped parcel of land on Prospect Street. It will house offices, training space, larger fire truck bays, and dormitories for both male and female firefighters, who currently must use the same facilities for showering and sleeping. The new station will also include an emergency operations center and public health headquarters, which would be able to handle an emergency distribution and vaccination center. Plans also include areas for showcasing historic memorabilia associated with the department's long history of serving the town.

"We are very happy to be moving into the next phase of this project and look forward to breaking ground," said Fire Chief Michael Carroll.

"We look forward to working on our 4th project with the team at CTA Construction Managers to bring this design to life," said Donald Walter, Principal in charge at Dore & Whittier , the firm that designed the new station. "The design creates a state-of-the-art emergency services facility that will be able to stay up to date with accommodating personnel, equipment, vehicles, and the town's growing needs for years to come," he continued. Previous projects CTA completed with Dore & Whittier include Weston High School, Webster's Park Avenue Elementary School, and the Scituate Public Safety Building.

"Necessities like larger truck bays are vital to the town's ability to respond to a wide range of emergencies," said Taylor MacDonald, partner at Pomroy Associates , the town's Project Management firm. "For example, trucks used today have to contain equipment for HAZMAT situations and emergency medical equipment, which the larger bays will be able to accommodate."

This will be CTA Construction 's second project for the town of Stoughton. They previously built the Stoughton Department of Public Works.

