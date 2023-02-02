The Ben Franklin Classical Charter School in Franklin MA wins American Institute of Architects Excellence in Design Award

FRANKLIN, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the American Institute of Architects celebrates the best in contemporary architecture with the Excellence in Design Award Program. Winning projects highlight the range of outstanding ways well-designed buildings and spaces improve lives and communities.

CTA Construction Project Wins Architectural Excellence Award

This year, the AIA Central Massachusetts recognized The Ben Franklin Classical Charter School, designed by Arrowstreet Inc. and built by CTA Construction Managers with its prestigious Honor Award. The award was presented last month at the AIA CM Awards Celebration. Larry Spang, the lead architect on the project said, "We are delighted that AIA CM has recognized the school with this award. We appreciated the team at CTA Construction Managers working as partners with us and the rest of the design team to bring this design to life."

The new 70,000 square-foot school was a major facility upgrade for BFCCPS students and staff, who previously leased a former Catholic school building in Franklin. Just two miles away from its former site, BFCCPS is a resource for families in Franklin and the surrounding area that has come to value its reputation as one of the oldest and best-performing charter school systems in Massachusetts.

"We obviously take a lot of pride in what we build," said Jeff Hazelwood, Principal, CTA Construction Managers. "It is wonderfully gratifying when one of our completed projects is recognized by experts in the field of design and architecture," he continued.

Photos Copyright: © Robert Benson Photography

