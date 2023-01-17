The Somerville West Branch Library, constructed by CTA Construction Managers, recently won the 2022 American Architecture Award.

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Somerville West Branch Library, constructed by CTA Construction Managers and designed by designLAB architects, was recognized by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. The project won the combined organizations' 2022 American Architecture Award. The annual jointly hosted award highlights excellence in design for new buildings, landscape architecture, and urban planning globally. The award was presented on December 2nd. G2 Collaborative Landscape Architecture was the project's landscape architect.

CTA Construction Project Wins Award for Somerville’s West Branch Library

"It is always fulfilling for our work to be recognized with an award, especially by an international jury," said designLAB's Ben Youtz. "The City of Somerville should be especially proud, as this project is a testament to the positive impact libraries have on the communities they serve, something Somerville was committed to from the very beginning. The entire project team should share this honor, including the general contractor, CTA Construction Managers, for their excellent attention to detail and responsiveness that's critical to a successful process and executing a building of this caliber," continued Youtz.

"This international award is a great honor," said Patrick Tompkins, Principal, CTA Construction Managers. "It is wonderful when what we have built is recognized for excellence by experts in the field," he continued.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

