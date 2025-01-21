CTA FOUNDATION CELEBRATES AN INCREDIBLE CES 2025, HIGHLIGHTING ACCESSIBILITY INNOVATION AND COLLABORATION

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® Foundation wrapped up an exciting and impactful week at CES® 2025, showcasing groundbreaking technologies and fostering collaboration among innovators, advocates, and industry leaders. From competitions to roundtables, receptions, and tours, the Foundation's events spotlighted advancements in inclusion that promise to reshape the future of technology into a more accessible one.

CTA Foundation Innovation Challenge Eureka Park Startup Stage

"CES 2025 was a celebration of creativity, collaboration, and the incredible potential of technology to promote inclusion and accessibility," said Stephen Ewell, Executive Director of the CTA Foundation. "We are proud to support the innovators and advocates working tirelessly to create a more accessible future."

The week included the:

About CTA Foundation:

The CTA Foundation, an affiliate of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults and people with disabilities through technology. For more information about the Foundation's initiatives, visit www.CTAFoundation.tech.

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association