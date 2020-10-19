CTA Selects Microsoft as Strategic Cloud Platform Provider for an All-Digital CES 2021

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced it has selected Microsoft as its technology partner for the first-ever, all-digital CES® 2021. Microsoft will provide solutions, support and the underlying cloud technologies that will enable the all-digital event platform for CES 2021, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14. The event experience will use Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Power Platform to deliver an exhibitor showcase, media events, conference programming, networking events and more.

CES 2021 will bring together the entire global tech community to connect and collaborate. Attendees will have a front row seat to the latest technology breakthroughs. Global brands and startups will launch the latest cutting-edge products. Thought leaders will share ideas that will shape the future.

"CES is a truly global event, unique in its scale and audience diversity," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES. "For an all-digital CES, we sought a platform that allows attendees from around the world to participate easily and securely."

"After a rigorous search process, we selected Microsoft for its technical expertise, global scale and experience in creating compelling digital event." said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Microsoft is a global innovation leader and longtime supporter of CES. We look forward to working with them to bring CES 2021 to the world."

Microsoft Corp. Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela added, "Digital events are an opportunity to re-imagine what's possible. By harnessing the power of the Microsoft cloud and broader partner ecosystem—we're excited to help CTA transform CES into an all-digital event. From hosting our own global, virtual-only events to empowering our customers and partners in leading theirs, we have a lot of learnings to share and look forward to creating an event full of the compelling experiences that people have come to expect at CES."

CES 2021 will take place January 11-14:

January 11 : Exclusive media-only access.

: Exclusive media-only access. January 12-13 : Exhibitor showcase and conference programming.

: Exhibitor showcase and conference programming. January 14 : Conference programming.

: Conference programming. Registration will open on December 1, 2020 .

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world. CES 2021 will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2021 will provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2021 updates and the media page for all press resources.

About CES

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience taking place Jan. 11-14, 2021. CES returns to Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2022. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

