CTCI Ranked No. 1 in Sustainability Among Global Construction & Engineering Firms for Fourth Straight Year; Maintains Inclusion in Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Markets Index

TAIPEI, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTCI Corporation, committed to its mission as a "Guardian of Sustainable Earth," announced today that, with a score of 89, it has once again ranked no. 1 in sustainability performance among global construction and engineering firms in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) this year, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top. The strong performance has resulted in CTCI's continued inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Markets Index for the 11th consecutive year, as well as recognition as a Top 1% performer worldwide in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026. These results demonstrate that sustainability has been embedded at the core of CTCI's competitive strength and position the company as a benchmark in the global transition toward net zero emissions.

"Being ranked No. 1 consecutively in the global engineering and construction sector is a strong endorsement of CTCI's long-standing commitment to 'Green Engineering,'" stated CTCI Group Chairman John Yu. "As a Guardian of Sustainable Earth, CTCI has become one of the most reliable strategic partner for clients worldwide in advancing energy transition and low-carbon development. We believe that engineering is not only about building for today, but also about laying the foundation for a resilient society of the future. Accordingly, CTCI integrates sustainability across the entire project lifecycle—from design to operation and maintenance—leveraging advanced, intelligent, and green technologies to transform sustainability visions into tangible technical outcomes. In doing so, CTCI not only helps industries achieve net zero targets, but also successfully converts the global wave of green transformation into a powerful driver of CTCI's steady growth."

CTCI continues to earn strong recognition in the global engineering market, underpinned by its solid engineering, procurement, and construction capabilities and sharp market positioning. Since 2015, the value of CTCI's green engineering projects has increased by 753%, with cumulative investment exceeding NT$45.4 billion, demonstrating robust growth momentum. Closely aligned with global decarbonization and sustainable infrastructure trends, CTCI has developed deep expertise in high-barrier sectors, enabling it to establish a strong global track record in LNG receiving terminals and gas-fired power plant construction, therefore maintaining a leading position in Taiwan while expanding its footprint internationally. In addition, CTCI is actively advancing liquids-to-chemicals projects in the Middle East, the United States, and Southeast Asia to capture emerging opportunities in the low-carbon transition. To meet the tight schedules of high-tech facility construction, CTCI leverages its global resource allocation and extensive international project management experience to ensure on-time, high-quality delivery, serving as a reliable partner for clients' global expansion.

On the technology front, CTCI is accelerating its digital transformation by deploying its proprietary "CTCI Digital Twin" technology and "CTCI AI Smart Platform," integrating decades of engineering expertise with smart technologies to accurately simulate the full project lifecycle in the cloud. This enables CTCI to turn decarbonization challenges into efficient operations and maintenance opportunities. CTCI is also actively investing in high-potential fields such as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and water reclamation. CTCI has not only completed Taiwan's first national-scale CCUS net-zero project but has also developed its globally leading water reclamation solution, which was deployed at the Southern Taiwan Science Park Water Reclamation Plant, into a standardized offering that enables industrial wastewater to be recovered for the semiconductor manufacturing processes. Through customized solutions, CTCI helps clients worldwide address both water scarcity and carbon emissions reduction challenges, creating shared value for industry and the environment.

As a global sustainability leader, CTCI promotes "Total Participation in ESG Implementation," harnessing the collective strength of its global workforce to maximize engineering impact. CTCI has achieved outstanding performance in climate governance and supply chain engagement, earning dual "A List" ratings from CDP. It has also been recognized as an early adopter of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) for its efforts in biodiversity protection and zero-deforestation practices through project execution. At the same time, CTCI continues to strengthen talent development through platforms such as CTCI University, CTCI Learning, and the CTCI Education Foundation. CTCI has also established Supplier Alliance for Net Zero Emissions, calling on its supply chain partners to collectively enhance the industry's competitiveness through green practices. On the path toward net zero emissions, CTCI will continue to lead the way with its world-class engineering expertise, shaping a more sustainable future.

About CTCI http://www.ctci.com

CTCI (TWSE: 9933, TPEx: 5209, TPEx: 6803) is a global engineering services provider that offers a comprehensive range of services, products, and solutions. Since its founding in 1979, CTCI has strived to deliver the world's most reliable engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operation & maintenance, and project management services. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CTCI serves the environmental, refinery, petrochemicals, power, transportation, industrial, advanced technology facilities, and LNG receiving terminals markets. The company has about 8,000 employees in around 50 operation bases spanning across more than 10 countries. CTCI aims to become a Guardian of Sustainable Earth by contributing to global sustainability through green engineering, and is committed to wielding its influence in the industry to create a low-carbon supply chain. It continues to engage its partners worldwide to deliver responsible business operations, jointly contributing to the planet's sustainable development. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Markets Index.

SOURCE CTCI