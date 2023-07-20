CTEK And Hagerty Drivers Club Partner To Provide Charging Solutions, Member Benefits

Leading battery management company to offer member discounts

CHICAGO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, and Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand, today announced that Hagerty has selected CTEK as battery charging partner for Hagerty Drivers Club members."Through the partnership, CTEK will offer Hagerty Drivers Club members in the U.S. a discount on a wide range of products and accessories.

"We are excited to partner with a brand like Hagerty and proud they selected CTEK as their battery chargingpartner." said Bobbie DuMelle, President of CTEK North America. "We have a great range of award-winning CTEK battery chargers and accessories available through this partnership program that will help Hagerty Drivers Club members to maximize the performance of their vehicle batteries. Together we can ensure drivers are safe and that their vehicles will start wherever they are."

"CTEK products are a natural fit for our members," said Erkin Akbiyik, Hagerty Director of Membership Growth. "Hagerty Drivers Club members are passionate about maintaining their cars and being able to jump in and go for a drive – even if the vehicle has been in storage for a while. Through this partnership, CTEK and Hagerty can offer high quality, reliable charging products to our growing membership organization."

CTEK offers to the market a range of consumer and professional battery charging products and accessories, thatare safe, reliable and easy to use. The CTEK brand is renowned for top quality, highly trusted vehicle charging solutions the world over, resulting in prestigious awards from the international automotive press, including 'product of the year', 'best in test' and 'must have product'.

CTEK discounts and exclusive offers will be available to Hagerty Drivers Club members and can be accessed through the member portal. Boasting more than 750,000 members, Hagerty Drivers Club benefits include exclusive experiences, original digital entertainment, a quarterly magazine, automotive offers, roadside assistance and more.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 750,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

