Company Urges Builders to Be Prepared at SEMA Show and Beyond

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 25-years of battery management innovation, CTEK, a leading global brand in battery charging solutions, is gearing up for the 2022 SEMA Show taking place November 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center with its booth #23129 in the Central Hall. As an official SEMA Authorized Battery Charger, the company has long supported builders before, during and after the Show. Builders spend months of work and long hours in the shop to prepare and to feature their creations at the Show. The industry knows the type of dedication it takes to make the vehicles builds among the best in the world displayed at the world-renowned SEMA Show. All of that effort can be thwarted in an instant by a dead battery.

CTEK Battery Care Kits Custom Designed for Builders

"Over the many years of attending the SEMA Show, CTEK has been approached by builders asking for help with their vehicle batteries," said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President, CTEK North America. "We understand it is just as important for the battery to be in top condition at this event as it is at your own workshop."

From past experience, the knowledge, and training of 25 years, CTEK is ready to be the solution for all builders at the SEMA Show. The company has created ready-to-go kits for the battery needs of every vehicle and builder at the Show from hot rods, to muscle cars, to SUVs to 4x4s.

"Builders devote countless hours creating amazing custom vehicles. They don't want all of their hard work to be overshadowed because the battery's dead and their car won't start," explained DuMelle.

From the show floor to the SEMA Cruise presented by CTEK, and beyond, as an authorized SEMA sponsor for battery chargers, CTEK knows battery maintenance is paramount. To meet builders' 2022 needs, CTEK has created a trio of exclusive SEMA Show Battery Care Kits for builders each featuring a CTEK charger and accessories including a CTEK static window cling and vinyl decals.

Battery Care Kit 1 ($119.00)

This kit includes CTEK's popular MXS 5.0 (4.3 amp) battery charger which charges batteries up to 110AH and can maintain larger batteries up to 160AH. The MXS 5.0 is for all types of lead-acid 12V batteries (WET, EFB, MF, CA/CA, AGM and GEL).

The MXS 5.0 offers CTEK's unique 8-step approach to battery care with built-in temperature sensing capabilities and a unique reconditioning mode.

In addition, Battery Care Kit 1 includes a protective charger bumper to keep the car's finish perfect, as well as a COMFORT CONNECT extension cable and COMFORT INDICATOR cig plug. The extension cable helps reach and charge batteries in hard-to-access places while the indicator offers the easiest way to monitor a battery's charge.

Battery Care Kit 2 ($185.00)

CTEK's MULTI US 7002 (7 amp) charger gives you safe, fast, automatic charging of any 12V lead-acid battery and can even be used as a power supply unit.

Battery support is crucial during the build process. As builders are creating their one-of-a-kind cars, which often feature custom electronics and sophisticated sound systems, a power supply unit can provide power without a battery. The MULTI US 7002's supply mode is indispensable during the build process and allows builders to change the vehicle's battery without losing complicated program settings.

Like the first kit, Battery Care Kit 2 also contains a bumper, COMFORT CONNECT extension cable and COMFORT INDICATOR cig plug. In addition, Build Kit 2 includes a COMFORT INDICATOR panel, which offers a convenient way to check the status of hard-to-reach batteries.

Battery Care Kit 3 ($429.00)

This Builder Kit includes professional-level PRO25S, an innovative, versatile, and highly efficient 25A battery charger and power supply. The PRO25S works with any 12V vehicle battery, including lithium (LiFePO4, Li-Fe, Li-iron, LFP).

The PRO25S has low voltage and current ripple, so it's safe for the battery and the vehicle's delicate electronic systems. Lightweight and rugged, it can also handle the toughest workshop environments. To further protect the charger as well as a vehicle's paintwork, Battery Care Kit 3 also includes a protective bumper.

Battery Care Kit 4 ($399.00)

This Builder Kit includes the CS-FREE 4-in-1 battery charger, the CS-FREE Storage Bag and the CS-FREE USB-C Charge Cable Clamps.

The CS-FREE provides power where you are. The CS -FREE is a multi-functional portable charger with revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology. It features our cutting-edge products in one portable unit – Adaptive Booster, battery charger, smart maintainer, and hi-tech power bank.

All four of CTEK's Battery Care Kits are available at smartercharger.com. A special early-bird rate with fast free 2-day shipping will be offered to builders through Oct. 1.

"If builders display the included CTEK static window cling or vinyl decal on their vehicle and tag us on social media, we'll share their post with our worldwide audience of followers," said DuMelle.

Be sure to bring your CTEK charger to the 2022 SEMA Show to ensure your battery starts and your build is able to participate in the SEMA Cruise. Visit CTEK at the SEMA Show at booth number 23129. To order, visit http://bit.ly/ctekbuilders

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

