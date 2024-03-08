CTEK Celebrates International Women’s Day Recognizing Female Leaders

CHICAGO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world celebrates International Women's Day on March 8th, 2024, CTEK proudly joins the global community in recognizing the invaluable contributions and remarkable achievements of women worldwide. On this occasion, we take immense pride in celebrating the outstanding female talent within our own organization.

CTEK is committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we firmly believe that our collective strength lies in embracing the unique perspectives and talents of individuals from all backgrounds. Today, as we honor International Women's Day, we shine a spotlight on the extraordinary accomplishments of our female leaders across various departments.

From engineering and research to marketing and operations, our female employees play pivotal roles in driving innovation, shaping strategies, and achieving excellence in their respective fields. Their dedication, resilience, and leadership serve as a beacon of inspiration for us all, and CTEK is immensely proud to celebrate their achievements.

"While the automotive and technology sectors have traditionally been male dominated, we're witnessing an ongoing change as more women choose to work and excel in these industries. CTEK is no exception," said Bobbie DuMelle, President, CTEK North America, CTEK. "We have many amazing women who are setting the tone for future generations."

Victoria Ellerstad, Digital Marketing Manager at CTEK, shares her journey, stating, "I've never seen myself as an automotive girl, and it doesn't feel like I'm working in the automotive industry. I mean, I work with marketing; I just do what I've always done."

As part of our commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the automotive sector, CTEK is dedicated to encouraging young women to pursue careers in this dynamic industry. Through outreach initiatives and inclusive hiring practices, we strive to create pathways for aspiring female professionals to thrive and succeed in the automotive sector.

CTEK brand ambassador, Vanessa Ruck, also known as "The Girl on a Bike", is working to change the narrative for females in the industry. She says, "I'm on a mission to help show the future minds that anything is possible irrelevant of gender. So often we have to see others doing things to believe it's possible for us too. International Women's Day fills me with so much energy as there are trail blazing women in so many realms of life, showing the world the incredible capabilities of women."

Ruck continues "CTEK have never doubted my abilities and have supported me going into some of the most extreme and toughest endurance desert races in the world where competitors are 98% male. They're a band that clearly values and sees the balance were all fighting towards, and their products mean my bikes always powered and ready for me!"

CTEK is committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion, and believes that by celebrating the achievements of women, we can inspire positive change and empower future generations.

"I'm proud to work at CTEK and am grateful for the opportunities the company offers to women," continued DuMelle. "If we can educate women on the exciting opportunities in the industry and the new emerging technologies, we can inspire the next generation to be a part of the journey."

