Ensure your motorcycle starts up every time with CTEK

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With longer days and sunny weather, the open road beckons to two-wheel owners. Preparing a motorcycle after it's been in storage involves several key steps to ensure it's ready for the road after the winter months. CTEK, the global leader in vehicle charging solutions, provides recommendations for riders to prep their vehicles for peak performance and peace of mind on the open road.

CTEK Shares Tips To Prepare Your Motorcycle For Safe Road Trips

"Life on two wheels epitomizes freedom and exhilaration, but unforeseen challenges can arise at any turn," shared Bobbie DuMelle, President of CTEK North America. 'With proper preparation, riders can bid farewell to battery woes and enjoy their ride."

CTEK recommends some key steps to ensure your motorcycle is in top condition and ready for a safe and enjoyable riding season:

Vehicle Inspection: Give the entire motorcycle a thorough visual inspection, checking for any loose bolts, leaks, or damage. Pay attention to areas such as the frame, exhaust system, and bodywork. Do a thorough inspection of your motorcycle including fluids, tires, brakes, lights and electrics, chain and sprockets, fuel system, air filter and suspension.

Battery Test: Ensure the battery terminals are clean and free of corrosion. Charge the battery if it's been sitting idle. CTEK recommends using the CTEK CS FREE®, which features Adaptive Boost technology to ensure precise delivery of power and swiftly charge any 12V lead acid or lithium battery, resurrecting a dormant motorcycle battery within 15 minutes without the need for a power outlet. With intuitive LED indicators, the CS FREE keeps riders informed, signaling when their battery is primed for ignition. Moreover, it offers sustained maintenance charging, whether via conventional grid power, solar panels, or a 12V service battery, effectively extending battery lifespan by up to threefold during idle seasons.

Maintenance Tasks: If the motorcycle has been sitting for an extended period, drain and replace the fuel. Check fuel lines and filters for any signs of damage. Clean and lubricate the chain, and check for proper tension. Inspect sprockets for wear and replace if necessary. Inspect and clean or replace the air filter to ensure optimal engine performance. Check suspension components for any signs of wear or leaks. Inspect fork seals and adjust suspension settings as needed. Test the throttle, clutch, and brakes to ensure they are functioning smoothly. Lubricate cables if necessary.

Test Ride: After completing all maintenance tasks, take the motorcycle for a short test ride to ensure everything is functioning properly. When you're on the road, take your CTEK CS FREE® with you. With a built-in rechargeable battery fueled by rapid USB-C input, the CS FREE retains its charge for up to a year, rendering it a steadfast companion for on-the-go storage. Equipped with versatile USB-A and USB-C ports, it ensures seamless connectivity for charging smartphones, PCs, tablets, cameras, and an array of devices, ensuring uninterrupted adventures.

"CTEK's CS FREE® empowers motorcyclists to conquer the unknown with confidence," DuMelle continued. "Reaffirming its status as a quintessential companion for those who live to ride."

For more information about the CS FREE, visit www.smartercharger.com.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden , CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions.

, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-444-7115

SOURCE CTEK