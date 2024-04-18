In this unpredictable weather, it's essential to ensure that your vehicle's battery is in optimal condition.

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Although spring is officially here, weather in North America remains erratic with late-season snow, continued rain, then sunshine and warm days all occurring across the country. In this unpredictable weather, it's essential to ensure that your vehicle's battery is in optimal condition. CTEK, a global leader in battery management solutions, offers valuable tips to help drivers maintain their batteries and avoid unexpected breakdowns during the changing seasons.

CTEK Offers Tips For Spring Weather Car Battery Maintenance

"With the arrival of spring, it's important for drivers to pay attention to their vehicle's battery health," said Bobbie DuMelle, President CTEK North America. "By following these simple maintenance tips, drivers can ensure that their batteries are ready to perform reliably in changing weather conditions."

Inspect Your Battery: Start by visually inspecting your battery for any signs of corrosion, leaks, or damage. Clean the terminals and connections if necessary and tighten any loose connections to ensure a secure fit.

Check Battery Voltage: Use a digital battery tester or multimeter to check the voltage of your battery. A fully charged battery should read around 12.6 volts. If the voltage is significantly lower, it may indicate that the battery needs to be charged or replaced.

Monitor Fluid Levels: If you have a traditional flooded lead-acid battery, check the electrolyte levels regularly and top up with distilled water if necessary. Be cautious when handling battery acid and wear appropriate protective gear.

Protect Against Corrosion: Apply a battery terminal protectant or corrosion inhibitor to prevent corrosion buildup on the terminals and connections. This will help ensure a reliable electrical connection and extend the life of your battery.

Consider a Battery Maintainer: For vehicles that are not driven frequently, such as classic cars or seasonal vehicles, consider using a battery maintainer to keep the battery fully charged and in good condition. The CTEK MXS 5.0 features capabilities for improved charging in all weather. The MXS 5.0 is the perfect charger for the user with multiple vehicle types and higher demand battery charging and maintenance requirements. The MXS 5.0 offers features such as a special reconditioning function that restores stratified and deeply discharged batteries, unique maintenance charging, and the charging of demanding AGM. The charger has a built-in temperature sensor and is splash and dustproof, designed to protect vehicle electronics and non-sparking, reverse polarity protected, and short-circuit proof, and offers a unique eight-step approach to battery care.

Charge Regularly: Spring weather can be unpredictable, with temperature fluctuations that can affect battery performance. To prevent battery drain, especially if your vehicle is parked for extended periods, consider using a battery maintainer like the MXS 5.0 to maintain optimal charge levels.

Be Prepared for Emergencies: Keep a product like the CTEK CS FREE® in your vehicle in case of emergencies. The CS FREE® is the ultimate all-in-one solution to quickly power up dead batteries safely, without risk of damaging your battery or vehicle electronics. Additionally, the CS FREE® doubles as a high-tech power bank, allowing you to charge your USB-devices, whenever they need it, ensuring you are always connected on the go.

For more information on battery maintenance and management solutions, visit

www.smartercharger.com.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden , CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions.

, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-444-7115

SOURCE CTEK