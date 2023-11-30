CTEK Continues Trend With Iconic Vicious Reveal At 2023 SEMA Show

Leading Battery Charging Brand Shows off Popular Products During Show

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK, a leading global brand in battery charging solutions, is known for bringing iconic vehicles to the SEMA Show and 2023 was no different. In front of a crowded booth, the CTEK team along with Chris Marechel from Timeless Kustoms, unveiled the long-awaited Vicious 2.0. The vehicle has been in reconstruction since it was hit by a truck following its SEMA Show debut in 2016. Kept under wraps until its reveal at the 2023 SEMA Show in the CTEK booth, the 1,000-HP Vicious 1965 Mustang Fastback was a crowd favorite.

"We were excited to partner with Chris Marechel to bring Vicious to the SEMA Show," said Bobbie DuMelle, President for CTEK North America. "The 2023 SEMA Show was a huge success for CTEK, and we thank everyone who stopped by our booth, checked out Vicious, and learned more about our products."

As an official authorized SEMA battery charger sponsor and sponsor of the SEMA Cruise, CTEK introduced a SEMA Show limited edition bundle. The bundles features its CS FREE®, the ultimate charging solution. The CTEK CS FREE® is a 4-in-1 portable battery charger, smart maintainer, adaptive booster and a hi-tech power bank. The unique adaptive booster can safely restart a dead vehicle battery within only 15 minutes. It's a safe-start that can be used instead of jump starting or using a traditional booster – it won't damage the battery or the vehicle electronics. The CS FREE® can be used to charge your vehicle battery, making sure that you'll be able to travel far and wide, or boost your battery when it's running out of charge.

Just in time for holiday shopping, CTEK has extended the sale of its SEMA Show limited edition bundle. The bundle includes the CS FREE®, CS FREE® USB-C Charge Cable Clamps, CS FREE® Wall Mount, CS FREE® USB-C Charger Cable 12V Plug, CS FREE® Storage Case, and a free CTEK SEMA Hat.

"We know enthusiasts were excited about the bundle and weren't able to purchase it during the SEMA Show, so we extended the offer," continued DuMelle. "It's the perfect holiday gift for anyone on your shopping list."

You can find more information about CTEK and the limited edition bundle at https://smartercharger.com/products/exlusive-limited-edition-sema-2023-battery-charger-kit.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

