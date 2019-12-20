CTEK Launches New CT5 POWERSPORT Charger

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrills, action and fresh air -- loving powersport is easy, whether you're on land, sea, snow or ice. Vehicle performance is everything and at the heart of it all is the battery. Your battery needs to be charged to maximum capacity to deliver peak power performance every time your powersport vehicle is started.

CTEK, a global leader in the car and maintenance of vehicle batteries, launched their new CT5 POWERSPORT charger. The CT5 POWERSPORT charger works with all 12V lead-acid and lithium (12V LiFePO4) battery types. The new CTEK CT5 POWERSPORT charger can be attached to a battery indefinitely without risk of over or undercharging. It's the ideal choice for powersport vehicles that are placed in out-of-season storage for long periods of time.

To help maximize battery performance, CTEK , a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, just launched the CT5 POWERSPORT charger, with dedicated programs for all 12V lead-acid and lithium (12V LiFePO4) battery types.

The 2.3A, 12V battery charger has three key charging & maintenance stages to maximize the power and lifetime of the battery. It uses advanced technology to constantly monitor the battery's power and health then take action when required so your powersport vehicle is always ready to go when you are.

The CT5 POWERSPORT can be attached to the battery indefinitely, if required, without risk of over or undercharging so it's the ideal choice for many powersport vehicles that are placed in out-of-season storage for long periods of time.

Intended for unsupervised use, the CT5 POWERSPORT charger is simple to connect, spark proof and reverse-polarity protected to protect the user and also the battery. Furthermore, there is no need to disconnect the battery before use as it regulates the voltage to protect any sensitive electrical equipment.

The CT5 POWERSPORT charger has three selectable charge programs:

NORMAL | Charge program for any powersport 12V lead-acid battery, including AGM

LITHIUM | Charge program for 12V lithium batteries (LiFePO4, Li-Fe, Li-iron, LFP)

RECOND | Charge program for reconditioning of deeply discharged batteries lead-acid batteries

"We have listened to the needs of our customers and developed the CT5 POWERSPORT to address the challenges they expressed. The increase in lithium batteries within the powersport industry coupled with owners demanding confidence in their battery performance led CTEK to develop a product that spoke to those needs," said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America.

The easy-to-use CT5 POWERSPORT charger is supplied with crocodile clips and eyelet connectors for maximum convenience. Additional accessories, including a wall mount, extension cable, and bumper, are available to purchase separately at www.smartercharger.com . The CT5 POWERSPORT comes with a five-year warranty.

ABOUT CTEK



CTEK SWEDEN AB is a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge, and continuous investment in innovation means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the market.

CTEK offers high-quality, reliable car battery chargers and accessories that are effective, user-friendly and, most importantly, safe for the user, the vehicle electronics, the battery, and the charger.

CTEK's range of E-mobility products and solutions range from individual at-home charging stations, to larger corporate and commercial installations with many charging stations requiring load balancing, monitoring, and payment solutions.

With products and solutions for 6, 12 & 24V lead-acid & lithium (12V LiFePO4) as well as Electrical Vehicle batteries, CTEK products are designed and tested to deliver maximum performance in a range of different situations.

Globally, CTEK sells more than 1 million battery chargers annually and regularly tops independent battery charger competitive tests.

CTEK supplies car battery chargers to the world's most recognized manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Jaguar, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce.

Contact:

Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President

CTEK North America

(312) 967-1430

231481@email4pr.com

www.smartercharger.com

SOURCE CTEK

