CS FREE Battery Charger and Maintainer Emerged Among Thousands as Providing Significant Value to Customers Worldwide

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 25 years, CTEK, a leading global brand in battery charging solutions, was recognized with a 2022 Global Media Award this week at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas for its CS FREE 4-in-1 multi-functional portable battery charger and maintainer. The SEMA Global Media Awards (GMA) Program recognizes those companies that manufacture specialty equipment products and accessories that would have mass appeal to consumers in countries outside the United States. The products are voted on by a prestigious group of international journalists who serve as judges.

CTEK Named 2022 Global Media Award Winner at The SEMA Show

"Vehicle customization and personalization has been growing worldwide," said Linda Spencer, SEMA director of international and government relations. "The GMA program taps top international media experts to weigh in on which new products are likely to succeed in their home markets. The global automotive specialty-equipment market is made up of enthusiasts who are passionate about the hobby. This passion can be found not only throughout the United States but also in countless spots around the globe including in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Melbourne Australia and Stockholm, Sweden."

This year's program included 23 esteemed judges from seven countries. Each judge carefully reviewed and evaluated nearly 2,000 product entries at the SEMA Show before selecting the products that they felt would resonate and appeal most to consumers in their home countries.

"Having used CTEK chargers for a number of years, voting for the CS FREE was a very easy choice for me," said Mike Rysiecki, feature writer at Fast Ford, Auto Italia and Retro Ford magazines. "The CS FREE is a good choice for many different use cases in my home market of the UK and Europe, from car aficionados, off-road enthusiasts, motorcyclists and more."

The CS FREE is four cutting edge products in one portable unit – Adaptive Booster, battery charger, smart maintainer, and hi-tech power bank. The Adaptive Boost works out the safest way to power up your dead battery to get you going within 15 minutes. Usethe CS FREE as a portable charger to top up your battery, connect to a power outlet, or hook up to a solar panel kit or 12V battery for complete charging freedom anywhere you go. As a Smart Maintainer, it keeps your battery in peak condition at home or off-grid. And when used as a hi-tech power bank, it tops up your laptops, smartphones, tablets, and cameras whenever you need it.

The CS FREE is smart and simple to use – no buttons or modes, just clear, easy-to-read displays. Countdown LEDs show the time left before the battery is fully charged, and it charges and maintains all types of 12V lead-acid and lithium (LiFePO4) batteries. A complete range of accessories is available for handy storage and to give users complete freedom from a power outlet.

"We couldn't be happier about the CS FREE being recognized by international journalists as a product they viewed as having immense value for customers in their home countries," said Bobbie DuMelle, executive vice president at CTEK. "As the company that invented battery charging technology, our teams work tirelessly to continue innovating and seek to provide customers the kind of freedom and flexibility they desire when it comes to battery maintenance. Validation in the form of awards such as these are cherished by our entire company."

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

PRESS CONTACT

Michelle Suzuki

310-444-7115

http://www.smartercharger.com

SOURCE CTEK