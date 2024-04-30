Moms Will Appreciate the Peace of Mind a Battery Charger Can Bring

CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms everywhere know what it's like to have a family member read a map at night or search for a dropped item in the center console only to return to a dead battery the next morning because someone forgot to turn off the car's interior light. Or to wait hours in a parking lot with a phone charged to just 20 percent and zapping the life out of the car battery to recharge the phone, requiring a jump start. But it doesn't have to be that way.

CTEK Recommends Mother’s Day Must-Haves For Her Emergency Toolkit

CTEK, a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, has a practical gift idea for Mother's Day that'll keep her car humming to avoid the hassle of a dead battery: CTEK's unique range of smart chargers that optimize the performance of lead-acid and lithium batteries. By determining accurate readings of a battery's charge and ensuring the appropriate action is taken to optimize the battery for use, thereby prolonging a battery's life to the benefit of both the vehicle owner and the environment, moms can rest assured their car:

Won't fail to start up waiting at a busy intersection.

Performs consistently during extended periods, such as a 2-hour movie at the theater.

Starts smoothly throughout the day, enduring multiple stops and short trips to various destinations, including errands, school pickups, and afterschool activities.

Starts without any issues after prolonged periods of inactivity, such as weeks spent in airport parking lots during summer vacations.

According to Bobbie DuMelle, President of CTEK North America, "'Set it and forget it' is the strategy for protecting busy moms from battery troubles on the road."

The CTEK MXS 5.0, equipped with CTEK's exclusive 8-step charging curve and integrated temperature compensation, emerges as the savvy choice for moms everywhere. Its prowess lies in maximizing battery performance, eradicating the threat of sudden failures precisely when needed most. Featuring a RECOND mode, this charger can revitalize deeply discharged batteries, reinstating their health with ease.

Furthermore, amidst the unpredictable weather of this year, the MXS 5.0 boasts enhanced charging capabilities suitable for all conditions. It stands as a fully automatic microprocessor-controlled charger, complete with a built-in automatic temperature sensor. This innovation amalgamates advanced charging modes, rendering it the fastest, most efficient, and versatile consumer charger ever crafted by CTEK.

The patented CTEK system maintains optimum charge levels to extend battery life and, most importantly, ensures that vehicles can start the first time, every time. With each product intended for unsupervised use, foolproof to connect, spark-proof and reverse-polarity protected, thereby negating the necessity for frequent battery disconnections.

CTEK products are available in the U.S. through a network of stocklists, details of which can be found via the CTEK website at smartercharger.com

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden , CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions.

, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

