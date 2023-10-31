CTEK To Bring Iconic Vehicle To SEMA Show

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK, a leading global brand in battery charging solutions, will exhibit at the 2023 SEMA Show as an official authorized SEMA battery charger sponsor. Sponsor of the SEMA Cruise, the company plans to introduce a SEMA Show limited edition bundle along with celebrity appearances and a special vehicle reveal in its Central Hall booth. As a global leader in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, the Show is the perfect location to showcase its products.

CTEK Returns To SEMA Show 2023 As An Authorized SEMA Battery Charger Sponsor

"We are excited to be back at the SEMA show this year as an authorized battery charger sponsor and once again sponsoring the SEMA Cruise ," said Bobbie DuMelle, President for CTEK North America. "The SEMA Show brings excitement to our industry and it's the place to be."

CTEK will be showing off its iconic CS FREE®, MXS 5.0, PRO25 and more. CTEK encourages SEMA Show attendees to visit booth #23555 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center to meet industry icons and check out the latest in battery maintenance.

Following the interest of last year's unveiling of the famous Eleanor, CTEK will once again bring an iconic vehicle to the Show that hasn't been seen since 2014. The unveiling of Vicious 2.0 will be held in the CTEK booth on Tuesday, October 31.

"We look forward to unveiling Vicious 2.0 in the CTEK booth," said builder Chris Marechal. "She hasn't been seen in public since her accident in 2014 that totaled the vehicle. Since then, we have been working to rebuild her to Vicious 2.0 and we can't wait for the public to see her in person."

As an official authorized SEMA battery charger sponsor, the company will be offering a CTEK SEMA Show special bundle at the Show. Quantities are limited and can only be ordered at the Show.

"Nothing can tamper the thrill of a drive or the excitement of getting behind the wheel quite like a dead battery," continued DuMelle. "At CTEK, we aim to educate everyone to ensure their batteries are charged and ready to go wherever and whenever they are. We spend a lot of time educating people on battery management."

In addition to its booth, CTEK will also sponsor the 2023 SEMA Cruise presented by CTEK. Taking place on Friday, November 3 immediately following the close of the Show, the SEMA Cruise brings all the vehicles from behind closed doors out into the public to allow the public an opportunity to see and experience the excitement of the custom builds brought to the SEMA Show.

"The last thing a builder wants is a dead battery heading out to the SEMA Cruise," shared DuMelle. "Our CTEK products can ensure that won't happen."

Be sure to visit CTEK at the SEMA Show in booth #23555 or visit https://smartercharger.com for more information.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-444-7115

http://www.smartercharger.com

SOURCE CTEK