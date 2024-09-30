CTEK Returns to SEMA Show With Comprehensive Lineup Of Cutting-edge Charging Solutions

Leading Battery and Power Management Solutions Provider Showcases Innovation and Reliability at 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK, a global leader in battery charging and power management solutions, is excited to announce its return to the 2024 SEMA Show. Taking place from November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, CTEK will present a full lineup of its latest products designed to meet the diverse needs of automotive enthusiasts, professionals, and aftermarket retailers.

"We are thrilled to return to the SEMA Show and present our full lineup of innovative products to the automotive community," said Bobbie DuMelle, President, CTEK North America. "SEMA is the perfect platform to demonstrate our commitment to quality and innovation in battery and power management solutions. We look forward to connecting with our customers, partners, and industry leaders to showcase how CTEK can power their automotive adventures."

Comprehensive Product Lineup

At this year's SEMA Show, CTEK will showcase an extensive range of innovative products, including:

Smart Battery Chargers: Featuring advanced microprocessor-controlled technology for optimal battery maintenance and longevity.





Power Management Systems: Offering reliable solutions for both on-road and off-road applications, ensuring vehicles remain powered in the most demanding conditions.





Battery Accessories: Including high-performance cables, adapters, and storage solutions tailored for various vehicle types and uses.





Including high-performance cables, adapters, and storage solutions tailored for various vehicle types and uses. New Products: Introducing the latest advancements in battery technology, designed to enhance performance, efficiency, and user convenience.

Innovative Demonstrations and Interactive Displays

Visitors to the CTEK booth will have the opportunity to engage with interactive displays and live demonstrations, highlighting the superior performance and ease of use of CTEK products. Attendees can experience firsthand how CTEK's solutions can optimize vehicle battery health, extend battery life, and ensure reliable power management in all situations.

Expert Insights

CTEK will host a series of expert-led presentations throughout the SEMA Show, providing valuable insights into battery maintenance, power management best practices, and the latest trends in automotive technology. These sessions are designed to educate both industry professionals and automotive enthusiasts, helping them make informed decisions about their power solutions.

"As vehicle technology evolves, so do the needs of drivers and professionals alike," continued DuMelle, "Our products are designed to not only meet but exceed those needs, providing reliable charging solutions for the modern market."

Visit CTEK at SEMA Show 2024

Join CTEK at Booth 23657 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 5-8. Discover the latest in battery technology, engage with industry experts, and explore how CTEK's solutions can elevate your automotive experience.

For more information about CTEK's participation in the SEMA Show 2024, please visit www.CTEK.com.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden , CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions.

, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-930-6655

