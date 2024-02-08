Ways to Show Your Car Battery You Love It

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing ruins a perfectly planned Valentine's Day celebration more than a vehicle that won't start. Avoid this mishap by showing your car battery some love. This Valentine's Day, don't just show your love for your humans or pets, show your car battery you love it too.

Today's vehicles are packed with lots of power-hungry technology and coupled with more work-from-home days, a dead battery is becoming more common. CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, lists four ways to show your car battery you love it this Valentine's Day.

CTEK Shares Tips To Love Your Battery This Valentine’s Day

Understand Your Battery

It takes 150-350A of battery power just to start the car, so taking lots of short journeys, particularly in urban areas, drains the battery because the alternator won't have the time or capability to replace this charge. This is especially so if your car has a 'stop/start' function. In fact, if you've noticed your 'stop/start' hasn't been kicking in lately, this may be because your battery isn't sufficiently charged, as your car will gradually turn off 'non-essential' functions to focus the remaining battery charge on keeping the engine turning.

Even while your car is parked, your battery will lose 0.1V of energy every month, and if your car is also running an alarm system, onboard computer, remote locking etc., the continual drain on the battery will be much more than that.

Regularly Maintain Your Battery

Carry out regular (at least monthly) maintenance charging with a smart battery charger and maintainer. This will keep your battery topped up and in peak condition, and you can be confident that the engine will start right when you need it. It also means your battery will be around for much longer as regular charging actually extends battery life by up to three times, so make this Valentine's Day the start of a long and beautiful relationship!!

Charge Your Battery

Driving around in your car will normally only charge your battery to 80% capacity, so show your battery how much you care and top it up to 100% when you get home.

Buy Your Battery A Gift

Make the ultimate romantic gesture and purchase a smart battery charger for your car battery this Valentine's Day, so you can help it feel at its best every day. CTEK has numerous battery chargers and maintainers on its website.

The CS FREE® is four great products in one portable unit. Along with being an adaptive booster that gets you going from a dead battery in just 15 minutes, CS FREE® also works as a battery charger, a smart maintainer and high-tech power bank.

You can find more information about the CS FREE, which is compatible with all types of 12V lead-acid battery, as well as lithium (LiFePO4) batteries, on www.smartercharger.com.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

