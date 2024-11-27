CTEK will be showcasing its latest line of battery chargers and maintainers designed specifically for high-performance and racing applications.

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK, a leading global brand in vehicle battery management, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show. The event, which brings together the latest advancements in racing technology, will be held from December 12-14 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

Cutting-Edge Technology on Display

CTEK Showcases Innovative Battery Management Solutions at PRI Show

At this year's PRI Show, CTEK will be showcasing its latest line of battery chargers and maintainers designed specifically for high-performance and racing applications. Attendees can expect to see:

CTEK PRO Series: Engineered for professional use in race shops and pit lanes





CTEK's advanced AGM and lithium battery charging solutions





Innovative power management systems designed for race vehicles

Expert Demonstrations and Consultations

CTEK's team of battery experts will be on hand to provide:

One-on-one consultations to address specific racing battery needs





Insights into maximizing battery performance and longevity in racing environments

Where to Find CTEK

Visit CTEK at Booth #3543 to experience firsthand how our products can enhance your racing program's battery management strategy.

Bobbie DuMelle, CTEK's President, North America states, "We're thrilled to bring our cutting-edge battery management solutions to the PRI Show. Our goal is to help racing teams optimize their power management, ensuring peak performance when it matters most."

For more information about CTEK's participation in the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show, please visit www.CTEK.com.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden

, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-930-6655

SOURCE CTEK