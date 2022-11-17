CTEK To Exhibit At 2022 Performance Racing Industry Show

Company to Exhibit at Show for First Time

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK, a leading global brand in battery management solutions, announced today it will be exhibiting at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show for the first time. Taking place December 8-10 in Indianapolis, the heart of racing, CTEK will join over 1,000 exhibiting companies who represent the most innovative companies dedicated to the racing industry. Celebrating 25 years in 2022 participating in the PRI Show will further solidify the company's position as a global leader in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries for all types of vehicles.

"The racing industry is important to CTEK and PRI is the most important event for the industry," said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President for CTEK North America. "The racing industry is more than the glitz of the professionals we watch on national broadcasts. All those professionals got their start somewhere. Young racers, small privately owned racetracks, and small race teams look to PRI for the best products and services to propel them to racing history. CTEK is proud to be a part of that."

The company will introduce the four-in-one CS Free portable charger to PRI Show attendees. The multi-functional CS FREE celebrates the growing complexity of in-vehicle technologies by providing four cutting-edge products in one portable unit: Adaptive Boost safe start, battery charger, smart maintainer, and hi-tech power bank. Unlike traditional cables, the award-winning CS FREE uses revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology to gently and safely give a dead battery enough charge to start in 15 minutes. The company will also be making additional product announcements closer to the Show.

"After all the work they put into building their racecars, the last thing a racer wants is a dead battery at the beginning of a race," shared DuMelle. "Our CTEK products can ensure that won't happen."

Be sure to visit CTEK at the PRI Show or visit https://smartercharger.com for more information.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

