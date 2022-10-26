Company Returns To SEMA Show 2022 as SEMA Cruise Sponsor and Authorized SEMA Battery Charger Sponsor

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 25 years, CTEK , a leading global brand in battery charging solutions, unveiled a surprise guest at SEMA Garage during a special SEMA Show preview. A Gone in 60 Seconds iconic 1967 Shelby GT500 nicknamed Eleanor is back in the United States and headed to the SEMA Show with CTEK. Unveiled at SEMA Garage, Eleanor #7 is one of only three of the original 'Hero Cars' produced by CVS that survived the film shoot. Eleanor will take a short tour around Southern California before heading to Las Vegas where it will be featured in CTEK's SEMA Show booth #23129.

CTEK Unveils Original Eleanor Hero Car At SEMA Show Preview At SEMA Garage

"This is not a replica or a kit," said Chris Zöllner spokesperson of Eleanor owner ChromeCars. "Designed by two of the most renowned and respected designers Chip Foose and Steve Sandford, Eleanor instantly generated excitement among muscle car aficionados. 11 cars were produced for use in the making of the movie – only three of the original 'Hero Cars' survived the film shoot – including Eleanor #7. These Hero Cars are particularly beautiful and were only used to film scenes featuring the stars themselves. I have been a fan of Eleanor ever since I saw her on the big screen in 2000 and now, I'm happy to share her beauty with enthusiasts at the iconic SEMA Show."

As an official authorized SEMA battery charger sponsor of the popular Show, the company plans to introduce new products to North America, including the multi-functional four-in-one CS FREE portable charger, along with celebrity appearances, including Eleanor in its Central Hall booth. Celebrating 25 years in 2022 as a global leader in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, the Show is the perfect location to introduce new products.

"The SEMA Show is a one-of-a-kind Show and the perfect place to show off the one-of-a-kind vehicle, Eleanor," said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President for CTEK North America. "We are excited to be back at the SEMA show this year, bringing a special vehicle, being an authorized battery charger sponsor and sponsoring the SEMA Cruise."

Just like the original Eleanor, making its North American trade show debut, CTEK will introduce the CS Free portable charger to SEMA Show attendees in booth #23129 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The multi-functional CS FREE celebrates the growing complexity of in-vehicle technologies by providing four cutting-edge products in one portable unit: Adaptive Boost safe start, battery charger, smart maintainer, and hi-tech power bank. Unlike traditional cables, the award-winning CS FREE uses revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology to gently and safely give a dead battery enough charge to start in 15 minutes.

An official authorized SEMA battery charger sponsor, the company will offer builders the opportunity to pre-order custom created CTEK Battery Care Kits to keep auxiliary power charged and ensure that the vehicle will start for the SEMA Cruise presented by CTEK.

"Builders can still pre-order custom created CTEK Battery Care Kits to keep their vehicles running," continued DuMelle. "The last thing a builder wants is a dead battery heading out to the SEMA Cruise. With CTEK, builders don't have to worry about that problem."

Be sure to visit CTEK at the SEMA Show in booth #23129 or visit https://smartercharger.com for more information.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

