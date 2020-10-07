CTEK's New PRO25S and PRO25SE Battery Chargers Are the Perfect Solutions for Busy Workshops

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK's new PRO25S innovative, versatile, and highly efficient 25-amp battery charger and power supply is now available at www.smartercharger.com . The PRO25S combines power and advanced technology with safety, portability, and flexibility to work with any 12V vehicle battery, including lithium (LiFePO4, Li-Fe, Li-iron, LFP).

Workshop technicians and owners know modern vehicles are electronically complex. A battery failure during a standard vehicle service can severely affect workshop efficiency, reputation, and profit.

CTEK's new PRO25S is a highly efficient 25-amp battery charger and power supply. The PRO25S combines power and advanced technology with safety, portability, and flexibility to work with any 12V vehicle battery, including lithium (LiFePO4, Li-Fe, Li-iron, LFP). The PRO25S is the perfect solution for busy workshops. Workshop technicians and owners know modern vehicles are electronically complex. A battery failure during a standard vehicle service can severely affect workshop efficiency, reputation, and profit. CTEK's new PRO25S is the perfect solution for busy workshops. The highly efficient 25-amp battery charger and power supply works with any 12V vehicle battery, including lithium (LiFePO4, Li-Fe, Li-iron, LFP).

Electronic systems on today's vehicles run everything from power windows to brake control modules. ECUs serve as computers controlling one or more electrical systems in a vehicle and some cars may have as many as 80 ECUs. All of those ECU systems rely on a vehicle's battery, which makes battery health critical, and steady voltage is crucial. A voltage drop during vehicle service, diagnostic or re-programming work can corrupt ECU software and cost thousands if an ECU is damaged or destroyed.

In direct response to the changing demands of the professional workshop, CTEK has introduced the PRO25S, which supports the battery and protects sensitive electronics during vehicle service and diagnostic work. The advanced technology of the PRO25S ensures a safe, fast charge is delivered to exactly meet the needs of the individual battery. The PRO25S has a dedicated lead-acid battery reconditioning program to restore battery life and recondition flat batteries.

A supply mode supports the battery during diagnostic or fault-finding work, which means you can do the necessary repairs, modifications, or upgrades without worrying about costly or time-consuming ECU repair or reprogramming. A built-in temperature sensor ensures maximum charger efficiency.

The PRO25S has low voltage and current ripple, so it's safe for the battery and the vehicle's delicate and crucial electronic systems. Fully automatic and easy to use, it's also simple to connect, spark proof and reverse-polarity protected for the safety of the user and the battery.

The PRO25S is lightweight and portable, but the rugged, impact-resistant case means it can also handle the toughest workshop environment.

To further meet workshop demands, CTEK's PRO25SE is also available. Offering the same advanced battery charging and power supply capabilities as the PRO25S, the SE version includes 19.6-foot cables and a wall-mount and bracket.

"The PRO25S and PRO25E are the perfect solutions for battery charging in the professional workshop," said Bobbie DuMelle, executive vice president of CTEK North America. "At CTEK, 'Maximizing Battery Performance' isn't just our slogan, it's at the heart of everything we do."

To order the PRO25S or PRO2E or to purchase other CTEK chargers or accessories, visit www.smartercharger.com.

ABOUT CTEK, INC.

CTEK is a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge and continuous investment in innovation means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the global market.

CTEK offers the market high-quality, reliable chargers and accessories that are effective, easy to use (plug and play) and, most importantly, safe (for the user, the vehicle electronics, the battery, and the charger).

With products and solutions for 6, 12 & 24 volt lead-acid & lithium (12 V LiFePO4) as well as Electrical Vehicle batteries, CTEK products are designed and tested to deliver maximum performance for all battery charging needs.

CTEK sells over one million battery chargers each year across the globe and regularly tops the chart in independent battery charger tests.

CTEK supplies chargers to the world's most recognized manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, BMW, Camaro, Cadillac, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce.

For more information about CTEK, INC. visit www.ctek.com

Contact:

Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President

CTEK North America

(312) 967-1430

[email protected]

www.smartercharger.com

SOURCE CTEK

Related Links

http://www.ctek.com

