CTI Acquires Nomad AV Systems of Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Nomad's 20 years of courtroom AV experience adds depth to CTI's Justice Division.

ST. LOUIS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI, the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the U.S., has acquired Nomad AV Systems of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Nomad strengthens CTI's Justice Division with courtroom AV integration expertise that began with innovative mobile solutions used daily in courts across the United States, and later expanded to include full audiovisual design and integration services.

CTI's Justice team supports courts at all levels, local, state, and federal, and has completed over 3,500 installations in 42 states. CTI also serves enterprise, government, education, mission-critical, broadcast media, and stadium customers worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance and across the US, with locations from Michigan to Texas and New Jersey to California.

Location: CTI, Minneapolis Address: 412 Gateway Blvd, Burnsville, MN 55337 Phone: Toll-Free: (800) 743-6051 Email: [email protected] Hours: Monday-Friday 8 am-5 pm CST

"For nearly two decades, Nomad AV Systems has been a trusted provider of courtroom AV systems across the country, first with mobile solutions, like their Evidence Presentation Systems, to full integrations. Nomad's focus on simplicity, reliability, and customer-driven innovation for the customer makes them a natural fit for CTI," says John Laughlin, CEO of CTI, "It's an honor to be entrusted with a company with roots dating back over a hundred years and a history of innovation just as long. I look forward to guiding this team into the future and supporting their ongoing growth and success."

About CTI

CTI, the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States, provides audiovisual, IT, and UCC solutions, including engineering, design, installation and integration, maintenance, and service. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, CTI serves customers in the US from 47 locations nationwide, in the UK, and worldwide through the PSNI Global Alliance.

CTI has served clients in the corporate, justice, higher-ed, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. From a single room to the largest Fortune 100 companies, the team at CTI has the experience and expertise you need for a successful event or integration.

For more information, contact Tobi Tungl, Chief Marketing Officer | [email protected]

SOURCE CTI