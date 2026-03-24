CTI Acquires Streamline Solutions of Seattle, WA

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CTI

Mar 24, 2026, 13:00 ET

Seattle acquisition adds depth and experience to CTI's coverage of the Pacific Northwest

ST. LOUIS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI, the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the U.S., has acquired Streamline Solutions of Seattle, Washington, adding the team's outstanding 17-year history of low-voltage AV design and integration to our Seattle office. CTI serves customers worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance and across the US, with locations from Michigan to Texas and New Jersey to California.

Location: CTI, Seattle, WA
Address: 4745 West Marginal Way SW. Seattle WA 98106
Phone: Toll-Free: (800) 743-6051
Email: [email protected]
Hours: Monday-Friday 8 am-5 pm PST

"For CTI, the best part of acquisitions is the people who join our team," says John Laughlin, CEO of CTI. "Streamline Solutions is a perfect example: over the years, the team has built a reputation for excellence in commercial AV installations in Seattle. They're a fantastic match for the culture that drives CTI, and I look forward to the depth their team will add to our Seattle office."

About CTI
CTI, the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States, provides audiovisual, IT, and UCC solutions, including engineering, design, installation and integration, maintenance, and service. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, CTI serves customers in the US from 47 locations nationwide, in the UK, and worldwide through the PSNI Global Alliance.

CTI has served clients in the corporate, education, higher-ed, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. From a single room to the largest Fortune 100 companies, the team at CTI has the experience and expertise you need for a successful event or integration.

For more information, Contact Tobi Tungl, Chief Marketing Officer | [email protected]

SOURCE CTI

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