CūtisCare Shines a Spotlight on PAD Awareness Month: Empowering Community Health Through Innovative Solutions

News provided by

CutisCare LLC

08 Sep, 2023, 13:30 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month, CūtisCare, a leading provider of wound care management services to hospitals and physicians, is dedicated to raising awareness about this pressing issue and its impact on the community's health. PAD, a condition characterized by narrowed arteries leading to reduced blood flow, can have far-reaching consequences. CūtisCare stands at the forefront, highlighting the significance of PAD awareness and the transformative potential of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) in enhancing healing outcomes.

Continue Reading
Peripheral artery disease (PAD) in patients with diabetes can lead to severe neurovascular complications, including amputations and other chronic wound issues. Successful treatment of problem wounds, like Peripheral Arterial Disease and other arterial insufficiencies, requires an integrated team strategy that includes surgery, antibiotics, and other adjuvant therapies such as hyperbaric oxygen when appropriate to significantly reduce amputation rates.
Peripheral artery disease (PAD) in patients with diabetes can lead to severe neurovascular complications, including amputations and other chronic wound issues. Successful treatment of problem wounds, like Peripheral Arterial Disease and other arterial insufficiencies, requires an integrated team strategy that includes surgery, antibiotics, and other adjuvant therapies such as hyperbaric oxygen when appropriate to significantly reduce amputation rates.

By shedding light on the risk factors, symptoms, and preventative measures associated with PAD, we aim to empower individuals to take control of their vascular health. As a condition often linked to diabetes, smoking, and high blood pressure, the awareness campaign seeks to educate individuals about the importance of lifestyle changes and proactive medical care.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) stands as a beacon of hope in the realm of PAD management. By administering 100% oxygen within a pressurized chamber, HBOT facilitates the delivery of oxygen-rich blood to the affected areas, stimulating tissue regeneration and expediting the healing process. CūtisCare's state-of-the-art HBOT treatment is a testament to our commitment to cutting-edge healthcare solutions that enhance patients' quality of life.

"The successful treatment of problem wounds, like Peripheral Arterial Disease and other arterial insufficiencies, require an integrated team strategy that includes surgery, antibiotics, and other adjuvant therapies such as hyperbaric oxygen when appropriate. When doing so we see a dramatic reduction in amputation rates and significant improvements to the patient's overall quality of life,"  shared Dr. Juan O Bravo CūtisCare's Medical Advisory Board Chairman.

As we commemorate PAD Awareness Month, CūtisCare invites the community to engage in educational events, discussions, and screening opportunities. Together, we can amplify our efforts in safeguarding vascular health and mitigating the far-reaching impacts of PAD.

For more information about CūtisCare's commitment to PAD awareness and the transformative potential of HBOT, please visit cutiscareusa.com.

About CūtisCare

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CūtisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems, and physician-based practices to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 25 years of management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CūtisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds.

For more information, visit https://cutiscareusa.com or CutisCare LLC | LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Kelly Caceres, (904) 446-0708, [email protected]

SOURCE CutisCare LLC

Also from this source

CūtisCare Launches Third Annual Hyperbaric Aware™ National Campaign To Elevate Awareness Of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.