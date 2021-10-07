CTL Adds Merrill Atwood to its Leadership Team as VP of Global Business Development and Alliances

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL is excited to announce that Merrill Atwood has joined the CTL leadership team to manage global business development and alliances as CTL continues to expand in the Chrome Enterprise markets. This role will manage US and Global distributors and external partners, including Logitech Video Conferencing solutions.

Merrill's previous experience includes roles at Intel and Autodesk where he managed channel and strategic initiatives, including leading work for Autodesk's strategic transition to cloud-based software.

Erik Stromquist, CTL's CEO, said, ''We are excited for Merrill to join our team. Merrill already has built great alliances with partners like Logitech, Google and Intel, and this role will help CTL partners continue to adapt and expand adoption of Google products around the world."

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education , Chromebox , and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at https://ctl.net.

Contact: Mike Mahanay

Email: [email protected]

Number: 800-642-3087

SOURCE CTL