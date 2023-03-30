CTL and Logitech to Offer Zone Learn Wired Headsets for Learners

The two Companies combine EdTech Learning Solutions for K-12 Schools

LONDON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Logitech Collaboration Program (LCP), CTL and Logitech announced today at Bett UK 2023 the introduction of two new Zone Learn Wired headsets for schools and parents looking for a comfortable, durable, and upgradeable solution.

"We are excited to collaborate with Logitech and their long-standing experience and expertise in connected devices to offer students a superior solution," noted Erik Stromquist, CTL's CEO. "Combining Zone Learn headsets with our award-winning Chrome OS devices creates an ideal solution for K–12 students."

Logitech Zone Learn Headset (PRNewsfoto/CTL)

CTL will feature two Zone Learn headsets designed for learning and built for schools. With a comfortable, micro-adjustable fit, audio designed for educational applications, and fully swappable, upgradeable cables and ear pads, Zone Learn headsets are built for sustained focus, and long-term use to promote better learning outcomes. They have been extensively drop tested to meet the military standard 810G (4 feet) and wipe-tested to withstand every day cleaning and use. Zone Learn is compliant with product regulations and is 100% free of PVC, VOCs, and paint.

"CTL has proven to be an exceptional supplier of Chromebooks that improve the learning experience and increase student engagement," said Jason Marr, Global Head of Google Alliance, Logitech B2B. "We are pleased to work with CTL to make our headsets a valuable addition to their product offering."

About Zone Learn Headsets

Zone Learn heads offer a comfortable fit and listening experience for uninterrupted, sustained learning, with a choice of padded leatherette pads (swappable on-ear or over-ear), an ultra-soft headband comfort layer, even weight distribution, and articulating ear cups that move in all directions.

With audio drivers tuned for voice clarity rather than music, these headsets are optimal for digital learning applications such as lessons that involve speaking. Applications include: reading, testing, ESL/ELL, and other language learning scenarios.

Built for day-to-day school use, they are durable, wipe tested, and tested to exceed military standards of drop protection (4 ft); a flexible headset design with a rigid boom mic reduces breakage.

Zone Learn headsets can be easily repaired with replaceable ear pads and cables. Switch from over-ear to on-ear pads for longer life, less waste, and more cost savings as they can be used across most devices, and operating systems.

At Logitech, products are designed to deliver great user experiences and minimize environmental footprint,, and Zone Learn was designed with your future in mind. Compliant with product regulations, Zone Learn is 100% free of PVC, VOCs, and paint. Additionally 22% of the headset's plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.

All Logitech products are certified carbon neutral and use renewable energy wherever possible. When you purchase a Logitech product, the carbon footprint of that product has been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewable energy, and climate-impacted communities that reduce carbon.

Zone Learn Headset Specifications

Headset with Over-Ear Cushions

4.3' 3.5mm USB-C cable

3yr Warranty

Headset with On-Ear Cushions

4.3' 3.5mm USB-C cable

3yr Warranty

About CTL

CTL builds award-winning Chrome OS solutions backed by frictionless service and support. Our Chromebook and Cloud Computing Solutions support EdTech and enterprise teams in over fifty countries across the globe. In 2022, CTL was named to the list of "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For." For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Logitech's Video Collaboration goal is to make video meetings accessible to every business and every individual, without sacrificing quality. We want to video-enable every meeting room, every workspace, and every home. Find Logitech and more on its video collaboration products at https://www.logitech.com/en-us/products/video-conferencing.html , the company blog or on Twitter @LogitechVC .

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com .

