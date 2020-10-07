CTL Announces New Chromebox Models Featuring Intel's 10th Generation Processors, Dual HDMI, USB C, Wi-Fi 6 (Up to 2.4ghz/MU-MIMO), and Bluetooth 5.1

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced the addition of a new Chromebox to the company's line of popular Chrome devices today. The CTL Chromebox CBx2 series is a portable and compact Chrome OS desktop computer that features Intel's latest Celeron and i7 processors, Wi-Fi 6, dual HDMI and Intel's UHD graphics. Two variants of the CTL Chromebox CBx2 are available. One option is equipped with the Intel Celeron 5205U processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage and the other features the Intel i7 106010u processor, 8GB RAM, and 128 GB of storage. RAM can be upgraded on both models and storage can be upgraded on the Intel i7 processor model. The CTL Chromebox CBx2 is an energy efficient Chromebox that provides the functionality of a desktop without the bulk. Equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6, the CTL Chromebox CBx2 excels in delivering some of the fastest and most reliable wireless connectivity. An excellent device for distance learning and working from home, the CTL Chromebox CBx2 allows multiple devices to maintain a consistent and powerful connection to the internet without interruption or hassle.

CTL Chromebox CBx2 Series

Featuring Intel HUD graphics, the CTL Chromebox CBx2 can be combined with monitors with up to 4K display for an all-in-one workstation or for digital signage. Combined with optional White Glove provisioning service from CTL, this Chromebox is the perfect managed Chrome device for remote work workers, call centers, kiosks, and digital signage. "CTL's priority is providing value through technology and the latest Chromebox CBx2 series does that," says Erik Stromquist, CTL's President. "CTL's Chromebox CBx2 is the perfect solution for an education environment, enterprise setting or a personal workspace. It is essential to have convenience, functionality, and longevity in a Chrome device. The Chromebox CBx2 running Chrome OS is the perfect choice for any managed environment."

CTL Chromebox CBx2 with Intel Celeron Processor Specifications:

Intel Celeron Processor 5205U(2MB Cache up to 1.9ghz)

4GB DDR4 RAM (16GB upgrade available)

64GB eMMC Storage

Intel UHD Graphics 300/900mhz(32GB)

Intel AX201 Wireless- Mu-Mimo, BT 5.1, up to 2.4Gbps Max Speed

3 USB 3.0 ports (two on front, one on rear)

1 USB 2.0 (rear)/1 USB-C (rear)/2 HDMI

1 Audio Jack

1 SD Card reader

VESA Mount

Chrome OS

CTL Chromebox CBx2 with Intel i7 Processor Specifications:

Intel Core i7-10610U Processor (8MB Cache up to 4.9ghz)

8GB DDR4 RAM (up to 64GB upgrade available)

128GB SSD

Intel UHD Graphics up to 300/1150ghz (32GB)

Intel AX201 Wireless- Mu-Mimo, BT 5.1, up to 2.4Gbps Max Speed

3 USB 3.0 ports (two on front, one on rear)

1 USB 2.0 (rear)/1 USB-C (rear)/2 HDMI

1 Audio Jack

1 SD Card reader

VESA Mount

Chrome OS

The CTL Chromebox CBx2 comes with a CTL 1 year Parts and Labor warranty with options to upgrade. The CTL Chromebox CBx2 is now available for pre-order and will be available to ship in November 2020. Customers can choose between a classic black or deep gray enclosure color, or they can customize and personalize the color of each Chromebox on ctl.net.

To view CTL Chromeboxes, visit CTL.net The CTL Chromebox CBx2 Celeron version can be purchased here. The CTL Chromebox CBx2 Intel i7 version can be purchased here. If interested in bulk purchasing, please contact us.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google for Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net.

