CTL Announces New Chromebox Models Featuring Intel's 12th Generation Processors

CTL's Chromebox is one of the most versatile and cost-effective devices for work or any endpoint-managed solution.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced today the addition of a new Chromebox series to the company's popular ChromeOS devices. The CTL Chromebox CBx3 series includes versatile, compact ChromeOS desktop computers with Intel's next generation Celeron and i7 processors, Wi-Fi 6E, dual HDMI, and Intel's UHD graphics.

"The CTL Chromebox CBx3 is an energy-efficient Chromebox that provides the functionality of a desktop without the bulk," noted Erik Stromquist, CTL CEO. "Equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6E, the CTL Chromebox CBx3 delivers some of the fastest and most reliable wireless connectivity. It is an excellent device for distance learning and working from home, allowing multiple devices to maintain a consistent and powerful connection to the internet without interruption or hassle."

Two versions of the CTL Chromebox CBx3 are available.

The CTL Chromebox CBx3 4/256 has the Intel Celeron 7305 processor, 4 GB RAM, and 256 GB NVME storage.

The CTL Chromebox CBx3 8/256 features the Intel i7 1355u processor, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB NVME storage.

Storage and RAM can be upgraded on both models.

Featuring Intel UHD graphics, the CTL Chromebox CBx3 can be paired with monitors with up to 4K resolution for digital signage or used as an all-in-one workstation.

Combined with optional White Glove provisioning service from CTL, this Chromebox is ideal for remote work workers, call centers, kiosks, and digital signage.

"CTL's priority is providing value through technology, and the latest CTL Chromebox CBx3 series does that," added Stromquist." The CTL Chromebox CBx3 is the perfect solution for an education environment, enterprise setting, or a personal workspace.

CTL Chromebox CBx3 with Intel Celeron Processor Specifications:

Intel Celeron Processor 7305 (8MB Cache and 5 cores)

4 GB DDR4 RAM (32 GB upgrade available)

256 GB NVME Storage (upgradable to 1 TB)

Intel® UHD Graphics for 12th Gen Intel® Processors

Intel AX211 Wireless (Wi-Fi 6E) - Mu-Mimo, up to 2.4 Gbps Max Speed

Bluetooth 5.3

3 USB 3.0 ports (two on front, one on rear)

1 USB 2.0 (rear)/1 USB-C (rear)/2 HDMI

1 Audio Jack

1 SD Card reader

VESA Mount

ChromeOS

CTL Chromebox CBx3 with Intel i7 Processor Specifications:

Intel Core i7-10610U Processor (12 MB Cache 10 cores)

8 GB DDR4 RAM (up to 64 GB upgrade available)

256 NVME Storage (upgradable to 1 TB)

Intel AX11 Wireless (Wi-Fi 6E) - Mu-Mimo, up to 2.4 Gbps Max Speed

Bluetooth 5.3

3 USB 3.0 ports (two on front, one on rear)

1 USB 2.0 (rear)/1 USB-C (rear)/2 HDMI

1 Audio Jack

1 SD Card reader

VESA Mount

ChromeOS

The CTL Chromebox CBx3 comes standard with a CTL one-year parts and labor warranty with options to upgrade. The CTL Chromebox CBx3 is now available for pre-order and will be available to ship in Q2 2023. Customers can customize and personalize the color of each Chromebox on ctl.net .

The CTL Chromebox CBx3 with Intel Celeron processor and CTL Chromebox CBx3 with Intel Core i7 processor (will be available for purchase in North America and Europe in late Q2, 2023). If you are interested in bulk purchases, you can request a quote .

About CTL

CTL builds award-winning ChromeOS solutions backed by frictionless service and support. Our Chromebook and Cloud Computing Solutions support EdTech and Enterprise teams in over fifty countries across the globe. In 2022, CTL was named to the list of "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For." For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net.

