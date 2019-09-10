CTL Announces New Extra Rugged Touchscreen Chromebook Models

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced the addition of two new touchscreen Chromebooks to its popular "X" series line of extra rugged Chromebooks today. The NL7T-X2 and NL7TW-X2 add a protective hardshell case, an included accidental damage warranty and free two-way RMA shipping to the already rugged NL7T and NL7TW base models. The protective case for the X2 models is specially designed to allow 360-degree screen rotation and touchscreen use while providing protection against spills, top and bottom protection against drops, and protection from screen damage due to impact.

Both NL7T-X2 and NL7TW-X2 models feature a 360 degree rotating 11.6" Corning® Gorilla® Glass touchscreen with 10-point multi-touch. The NL7TW-X2 can also be used with an included Wacom® EMR stylus. Both models also feature dual HD cameras to allow either world-view recording or a user-facing video chatting view. Each Chromebook also has a water-resistant keyboard and reinforced ports, hinges, and power plug.

The new CTL Chromebook models are designed to withstand mishaps that would damage traditional Chromebooks. CTL has created both models to deliver fast, smooth performance, while dramatically reducing deployment, management, security, and maintenance costs. CTL President, Erik Stromquist says, "Our customers are the main priority for us here at CTL. We take satisfaction in being able to provide consumers with products that are not only affordable but can also provide longevity. The next generation of our rugged touchscreen Chromebook family does just that."

The NL7T-X2 and NL7TW-X2 both include the extra-rugged protective case along with a 1-year Parts and Labor Warranty, 1-year Accidental Damage Warranty, and 1-year two-way shipping if repairs are needed. The NL7T-X2 Chromebooks start at $329 while the NL7TW-X2 Chromebooks start at $359. Customers can also choose to upgrade to a 3-year Parts and Labor Warranty with a 3-year Accidental Damage Warranty for an additional $29.

Both the CTL NL7T-X2 and the NL7TW-X2 Chromebooks can be purchased from CTL.net. Purchasing the NL7T-X2 and NL7TW-X2 can be found here. If interested in bulk purchasing, please contact us .

