CTL Announces Strategic Expansions with a New Location and New Executive Leadership

19 Dec, 2023, 08:48 ET

  • CTL opens new office in Seattle, WA
  • Mike Mahanay Appointed Vice President of Business Development and Governmental Relations
  • Michelle Manson Added as Vice President of Marketing

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global ChromeOS computing solution leader for education and enterprise, has announced two new strategic expansions:  a new location and an expanded leadership team to drive additional growth and innovation.

CTL, with locations in the United States, Europe, and Asia, has opened an additional office in Seattle, Washington, to house new employees as the company continues its team expansion.

Michelle Manson, Vice President of Marketing, CTL
Mike Mahanay, Vice President of Business Development and Government Affairs
Mike Mahanay, who previously served as the Vice President of Marketing at CTL, has accepted a new role as the Vice President of Business Development and Government Affairs. In this capacity, Mr. Mahanay will play a pivotal role in developing strategic public sector opportunities and relationships.

In parallel, CTL welcomes Michelle Manson as the new Vice President of Marketing. Manson is a seasoned marketing executive with a proven track record of success in leading and executing comprehensive marketing strategies for prominent tech companies. Her expertise will further elevate CTL's brand and market presence.

Mahanay's transition to this strategically significant role will enable him to apply his extensive sales and marketing expertise to drive the company's public sector revenue. He will lead cross-functional teams in designing and implementing solutions to solve the critical 1:1 mobile device management, digital equity, and cloud technology endpoint challenges public sector customers face.

"I am thrilled to take on this exciting new role at CTL," said Mike Mahanay. "By leveraging my business development skills and expanding the scope of my responsibilities, I'll be able to focus on key opportunities to rapidly grow the company's market share and revenue."

Manson brings over 20 years of experience in marketing leadership roles, having recently served in brand, product, and corporate marketing leadership roles at Keysight Technologies, Tektronix, and CTL sister company Sagetech. Her strategic thinking, innovative approach, and deep understanding of B2B technology market dynamics have driven revenue growth and gained market share for her previous employers.

"It's an exciting time for CTL, where we are poised for expansion in all directions - solutions, markets, partnerships, and opportunities," noted Manson. "I look forward to working with the talented team at CTL to drive awareness, growth, and continued success."

"Michelle's appointment as Vice President of Marketing aligns perfectly with CTL's vision for the future," said Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL. "She previously drove growth at our sister company, Sagetech, and we believe that her strategic insights and leadership will play a crucial role in driving our marketing initiatives forward."

Mahanay will continue working out of CTL's headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, and Manson will be in CTL's new Washington location at 1809 7th Avenue, Seattle.

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions provider on a mission to empower success at school, the workplace, and home. For 30+ years, customers in more than 50 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, digital signage, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle support from purchase through buy-back and recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net.

Contact: Mark Jorgensen
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 503-866-0850

