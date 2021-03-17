CTL Chromebook NL71CT-LTE Named Tech & Learning Winner of the Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL's latest LTE Chromebook has recently been named a winner of the Tech & Learning 2021 Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools for secondary grades 6-12. The CTL Chromebook NL71CT-LTE was recognized as a standout product for helping students, parents, and teachers succeed in remote and blended learning environments.

CTL Chromebook NL71CT-LTE part of Tech & Learning Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools 2021

"Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation," says Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. "The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond. Congratulations to all of our winners."

Perfect for distance learning, job sites, or working from anywhere, the CTL Chromebook NL71CT-LTE is made for users to stay productive wherever they are. This 11.6" touchscreen Chromebook has integrated LTE capabilities allowing it to connect to the internet without the need for Wi-Fi or a mobile hotspot.

With fast Gigabit WiFi, a fast Intel Gemini Lake R N4020 processor, up to 12 hours of battery life, and up to 22 days of stand-by time, the NL71CT-LTE allows users to stay productive and connect with coworkers, family and friends, wherever they are. The CTL Chromebook NL71CT-LTE is easy for IT departments to maintain with a self-serviceable battery to get users up and running quickly. The NL71CT-LTE allows users to collaborate seamlessly with a 180-degree rotating HD camera which is specifically designed to help with getting the best angle for video meetings.

The rugged and drop-resistant design makes the CTL Chromebook NL71CT-LTE perfect for any environment. This model features a water-resistant keyboard with anti-peel keys, a non-slip texture with reinforced ports, hinges and power port to provide full protection against accidental damage. With a lightweight design and carrying handle for easy transport, this Chromebook is perfect for taking anywhere and everywhere.

CTL Chromebook NL71CT-LTE Specifications

Integrated LTE Data Cat 9 Capability

IPS HD Touch display (1366 x 768)

Intel® Gemini Lake-R N4020 (Dual Core - No Fan)

4GB DDR4 RAM

32GB eMMC storage

Wireless Intel 9560 2x2 Mu Mimo with BT 5.0

Drop tested to 70 cm

Reinforced ports, hinges and power plug

A shock-absorbent frame around screen, sides, and corners

Anti-peel keys

Water-resistant keyboard

Retractable carry handle

12-hour Battery Life

Chrome OS

The CTL Chromebook NL71CT-LTE can be purchased through this link on ctl.net. If interested in a prepaid option, please purchase the CTL Chromebook NL71CT-L at Verizon . The NL71CT-LTE can also be purchased through Kajeet: please visit this link . If you are interested in bulk purchasing, please contact us for more information and assistance.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

