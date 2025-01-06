CTL Continues to Expand Leadership Team

Nick Cannon Appointed as Director of Corporate Development

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL Corporation, a global cloud-computing solution leader for education and enterprise, announced today that it has expanded its leadership team roster to welcome Nick Cannon as the new Director of Corporate Development. In this new role, Cannon will drive mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other business development activities to achieve CTL's strategic growth initiatives.

Nick Cannon, CTL Director of Corporate Development

"We are pleased to welcome Nick Cannon to our leadership team," said Jason Mendenhall, CEO of CTL. "His expertise in mergers, acquisitions, and finance will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape and pursue strategic growth opportunities. We are confident that Nick will be a key contributor in driving CTL's success and achieving our growth goals."

"CTL has demonstrated impressive growth this past year, built on a strong foundation," stated Cannon. "I'm excited to contribute my expertise and work alongside Jason and the exceptional CTL leadership team to accelerate our trajectory."

Before joining CTL, Cannon was a Senior Associate at Columbia River Partners (CRP), a private equity firm invested in CTL. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in executing six successful buy-side investments within a two-year span, including complex carve-outs of Fortune 500 companies. Before CRP, Cannon worked in Corporate Development at Convoy, Inc., responsible for corporate development & strategy, fundraising, and investor relations. While there, he helped guide the organization through a period of substantial growth, including scaling revenue to nearly $1B. Cannon started his career as an analyst at Bank of America and is an alumnus of the University of South Carolina. His commitment to growth continues to drive his professional journey.

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 35-plus years, customers in more than 55 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, and video collaboration tools. CTL helps customers innovate what's next, creating tailored solutions delivered with nimble responsiveness. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information, visit ctl.net.

