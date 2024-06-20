CTL Introduces the CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series

Two new Chromebook Plus models deliver amplified power, AI tools, creative apps, and streamlined IT management for education and enterprise environments

Available CTL services add value for lifecycle management: program planning, configuration and deployment, warranties and service plans, trade-ins, and responsible recycling

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global cloud-computing solution leader for education and enterprise, announced today the introduction of the new CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series . This series equips education and enterprise users with the powerful performance, AI tools, and creative apps they need to get more done, faster. Easy ChromeOS device manageability combined with CTL's lifecycle services reduces the burden on IT departments.

CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series

"We are excited to launch CTL's Chromebook Plus PX141 Series with two distinct models. As a leader in the ChromeOS space, we know our customers will appreciate the design, performance, and AI capabilities of this next-generation device in the CTL Chromebook portfolio," said Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL.

"As the education field increasingly grows in productivity and technology, Chromebook Plus is a must-have for teachers and admin staff alike. CTL's Chromebook Plus models, paired with their exceptional service, will now allow us to meet all of our ChromeOS needs under a single pane of glass. We strive to achieve simplicity and ease of use through the Google Workspace environment and we will be happy to incorporate these devices into our fleet," stated Nathan Luotonen, IT Administrator of the Ambrose School.

A Device Built for Both Education and Enterprise

Chromebook Plus devices have the power, speed, memory, and storage that teachers need, and the multilayered security and simple management that IT leaders love – all with powerful AI built in to help educators accomplish more.

In the enterprise, the new CTL Chromebook Plus Enterprise PX141GX and CTL Chromebook Plus Enterprise PX141GXT enable IT administrators to deliver the productivity power workforce users need along with the creative apps they love. It integrates effortlessly into an existing IT infrastructure, minimizing deployment time and costs while simplifying ChromeOS device management.

About the new CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series

The new CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series will empower users to be more productive, creative, and connected. Productivity is easy with Google Workspace or Microsoft 365, powered by 2x processing power and up to 10 hours of battery life. Advanced AI-powered writing, photo, and video tools foster new levels of creation and collaboration. IT administrators can seamlessly manage all ChromeOS devices for all users with the power and simplicity of the Google Admin console.

As with all Chromebooks, CTL is offering its lifecycle management services to help customers create, deploy, and service their next Chromebook program innovation. Services include:

1:1 program planning and advice

Device configuration and deployment services

Warranty and service plans

Continuing care and end-of-life trade-ins and recycling.

Along the way, CTL Chromebook Plus customers will receive CTL perks including free zero-touch enrollment provisioning, free shipping, and 5-day turnarounds on OEM-expert service.

Users will be able to work on a device with the same multi-layered security that Chromebooks are known for, along with AI-powered protections that automatically detect and block threats.

Faster Processing and Connectivity.

The new CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series relies on the power of the Intel® Core™ i3-N305 Processor, which offers speeds of up to 3.80 GHz to run even the most demanding AI-powered apps.

"The Intel® Core™ i3-N305 Processor in CTL's Chromebook Plus PX141 Series delivers exceptional performance enabling users to harness the power of advanced AI applications seamlessly," said Michael A. Campbell, General Manager, Education Division, Intel.

The CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series arrives equipped with high-bandwidth Wi-Fi 6E, which has lower latencies and higher throughput to enable large numbers of users to work simultaneously. Wi-Fi 6E ensures a secure, quality connection using very little battery power. CTL Chromebook Plus users will enjoy the advantages of cloud computing, including streaming media, multitasking with multiple apps, and open tabs, all without sacrificing performance.

Video calling on the CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series is seamless and clear with a full HD IPS display and a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter. Included AI-powered tools enhance clarity and lighting, cancel noise, and blur backgrounds on Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft® Teams.

Included Apps Enhance Productivity and Creativity

The CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series supports Google Workspace and Microsoft 3651, and File Sync makes it easy to work with Google apps on or offline.

CTL's Chromebook Plus PX141 Series includes Google AI features, including the Help Me Write writing toolset, the Magic Editor for Google Photos, AI generative backgrounds, and AI-powered video calling tools to enhance clarity and lighting, cancel noise, and blur backgrounds on Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft® Teams. Users can easily access Gemini on the web, in the app, or in the OS for an AI-powered assistant that can help with any task at any point in a workflow.

Users will unleash creativity with the latest Adobe apps, including Photoshop2 and Express, powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI.

Multiple Configurations and Options

The CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series features two models:

CTL Chromebook Plus PX141GX , 14" non-touch clamshell, Intel® Core™ i3-N305 Processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of UFS storage

, 14" non-touch clamshell, Intel® Core™ i3-N305 Processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of UFS storage CTL Chromebook Plus PX141GXT, 14" touchscreen clamshell, Intel® Core™ i3-N305 Processor with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB of UFS storage

Rugged Features Deliver Rugged Performance

The CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series is designed for durability from the start. It offers MIL-STD-810H testing and includes drop testing from 75 cm plus hardened glass.

For the Chromebook Plus, CTL is introducing the convenience of a backlit keyboard for anywhere, anytime productivity. CTL keyboards are also spill-resistant and have cost-effective single-key repair capabilities.

Each CTL Chromebook Plus model features two USB-C charging ports, two USB-A ports, an audio jack, a media card reader, a 1080p FHD webcam with privacy shutter, and an impressive all-day battery run time. Google automatic updates run through June 2033.

"We've surveyed our customer base and included all of the features they desire, including a backlit keyboard for education and enterprise users," concluded Stromquist.

CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series Specifications

CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series processing performance, memory, and storage

Intel® Core™ i3-N305 Processor, 8C, speeds up to 3.80 GHz

8 GB or 16 GB LPDDR5 SDRAM

128 GB UFS / 256 GB UFS storage

CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series communications

802.11AX Wi-Fi 6E Intel ® AX211

AX211 Bluetooth 5.3 combo with WLAN card

CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series panel

Intel UHD graphics

Non-touch: FHD IPS 1920 x 1080p, brightness: 250 cd/m 2

Touchscreen: FHD 1920x1080, brightness: 250 cd/m2

CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series body and keyboard

Durable, 12.9 x 9.0 x .74 in.

IP41 and MIL- STD-810 tested, drop-tested up to 75 cm

tested, drop-tested up to 75 cm 1080p FHD webcam, 30 fps, with dual array mic and privacy shutter

< 3.64 lbs.

Backlit keyboard, white

CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series I/O and features

USB 3.1 Gen 1 type A x 2

USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (w/PD, DP) x 2

Audio combo jack

Micro SD media card reader

Kensington lock

CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series audio

Built-in 2x 2W stereo speaker

1x digital mic

Preview in Person and Online

CTL will showcase the new CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series in booth #1774 and in the Google booth #1424 at the ISTELive 24 education trade show next week in Denver, CO.

The CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series is now available for pre-order from CTL.net, resellers, and distributors, including Ingram Micro and Synnex. View the series details on CTL's website. Customers interested in volume purchasing for organizations can request a quote here .

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 55 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle services and support from purchase through recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net .

1 Additional functionality available with a Microsoft 365® subscription.

2 Subscription required.

Note to editors: CTL will preview these new products at ISTE and is taking at-show press appointments. Contact [email protected] to request an appointment.

