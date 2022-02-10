CTL Introduces Two New Chromebooks Featuring Intel® Jasper Lake Processors

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced today at the TCEA Conference the introduction of its newest 14" Chromebooks, the CTL Chromebook PX14E and PX14EX. Running multiple applications is effortless with these devices as they are equipped with the latest technology in processors, connectivity, graphics and security.

CTL Chromebook PX14E CTL Chromebook PX14EX

The CTL Chromebook PX14E and PX14EX feature Intel® Jasper Lake processors that are up to 35% more powerful than previous generation processors, making them ideal both for use in K-12 Education and work from home environments. While the PX14E features an Intel® Jasper Lake Dual-Core N4500 CPU with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, the PX14EX is upgraded to an Intel® Jasper Lake Quad-Core N5100 CPU with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Equipped with WiFi 6 with MU-MIMO technology, the Intel® Jasper Lake processors allow users to work comfortably from home, the office or the classroom. Responsive WiFi 6 ensures a secure and reliable connection while minimizing battery drain to keep users productive all day long.

The CTL Chromebook PX14E and PX14EX feature a lightweight, slim and rugged design that is ready to be used anywhere and everywhere. They each have a Google Auto Update Expiration (AUE) of June 2029.

CTL Chromebook PX14E Specifications:

Display: 1366 x 768 Intel® 14" HD graphics

Processor: Intel® Jasper Lake N4500 (DUAL CORE)

Networking: Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM

Screen: 14" HD 1366X768 IPS

Storage: 64 GB eMMC

Dimensions: 12.9 x 9.0 x 0.74 in.

Weight: 3.64 lbs

Ports: (1) USB 3.1, (2) USB-C, (1) Audio, (1) Digital Microphone

AUE: June 2029

Learn more or buy online: https://ctl.net/products/ctl-chromebook-px14-e

CTL Chromebook PX14EX Specifications

Display: 1920 x 1080 Intel® 14" FHD (1080p) graphics

Processor: Intel® Jasper Lake N5100 (QUAD CORE)

Networking: Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM

Screen: 14" FHD 1920X1080

Storage: 64 GB eMMC

Dimensions: 12.9 x 9.0 x 0.74 in.

Weight: 3.64 lbs

Ports: (1) USB 3.1, (2) USB-C, (1) Audio, (1) Digital Microphone

AUE: June 2029

Learn more or buy online: https://ctl.net/products/ctl-chromebook-px14-ex-14-non-touch-4-64-n4500-wifi-6

The CTL Chromebook P X14E and PX14EX come standard with a 1-year Parts and Labor Warranty and 2 way shipping. Options to upgrade warranties are available. Both models can be purchased from CTL.net, resellers, and distributors including Ingram Micro and Synnex. Customers interested in bulk purchasing can request a quote here .

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

Media Contact:

Mark Jorgenesen

503-866-0850

[email protected]

SOURCE CTL