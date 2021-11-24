CTL Launches its Chromebook PX11E Featuring Intel's Jasper Lake Processor

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced today the launch of its latest Chromebook, the CTL Chromebook PX11E . Weighing a little over two pounds, the PX11E enables users to take advantage of its 11.6" screen for streaming media and a better web surfing experience to run multiple apps effortlessly to maximize productivity.

CTL Chromebook PX11E

The CTL Chromebook PX11E features Intel Jasper Lake processors that are up to 35% more powerful than previous generation processors, making it ideal both for use in K-12 Education and work from home environments. Equipped with WiFi 6 with MU-MIMO technology, it allows users to work comfortably from home, the office or the classroom. Responsive WiFi 6 ensures a secure and reliable connection while minimizing battery drain to keep users productive all day long. The CTL Chromebook PX11E features a lightweight, slim and rugged design that is ready to be used anywhere and everywhere. It has a Google AUE of June 2029.

CTL Chromebook PX11E Specifications

Display: 1366 x 768 Intel® UHD graphics

Processor: Intel® Jasper Lake N4500

Networking: Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM

Storage: 32 GB eMMC

Dimensions: 11.5 x 7.8 x 0.71 in.

Weight: 2.2 lbs

Ports: (1) USB 3.1, (2) USB-C, (1) Audio, (1) Digital Microphone

AUE: June 2029

The CTL Chromebook PX11E comes standard with a 1-year Parts and Labor Warranty and 2 way shipping. Options to upgrade warranties are available. The CTL Chromebook PX11E can be purchased from CTL.net, resellers, and distributors including Ingram Micro and Synnex. Customers interested in bulk purchasing can request a quote here .

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

