CTL Launches Spanish-Language Keyboard Options on NL72 Series Chromebooks for Enhanced Learning Experience for Spanish-Speaking Students and Educators

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a leading provider of ChromeOS-based solutions for education and other markets, announced at ISTE 2023 today the availability of Spanish-language keyboards and ChromeOS on its popular NL72 series of Chromebooks. This new offering aims to address the growing demand for more inclusive and accessible educational tools for Spanish-speaking students and educators in the United States.

Spanish language keyboards have a different layout and special characters than English, most notably including the Ñ key and keys for accent marks and punctuation.

CTL Chromebook NL72 Series with Spanish Language Keyboard CTL Chromebook NL72 Series with Spanish Language Keyboard

"By offering a Spanish language keyboard option on our NL72 Series Chromebooks in the US, we hope to empower Spanish-speaking students and educators," says Erik Stromquist, CTL CEO. "While we see this as an excellent solution for ESL, dual-language, and Spanish immersion programs, we also see this as a way to promote a more diverse and accessible educational environment."

In addition to a Spanish-language keyboard option, CTL's NL72 series of Chromebooks offer a range of features designed to enhance the learning experience, such as rugged designs that have passed multiple Mil-Spec tests, long battery life, and an option for integrated public and private LTE cellular connectivity.

A popular brand for K-12 IT administrators, CTL offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that streamline IT department workflows and drive productivity while reducing operational costs. CTL's unique Chrome Advantage program delivers a stress-free experience for IT professionals, with easy device ordering, shipping, receiving, deployment, repair, and end-of-life recycling.

Schools and parents can order NL72 Chromebooks directly from CTL with Spanish-language keyboards pre-installed, ensuring that students have access to the tools they need for success in today's increasingly diverse and multilingual classrooms.

About CTL

CTL builds award-winning ChromeOS solutions backed by frictionless service and support. Our Chromebook and Cloud Computing Solutions support EdTech and Enterprise teams in over fifty countries across the globe. In 2022, CTL was named to the list of "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For." For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

Contact: Mark Jorgensen

Email: [email protected]

Number: 503-866-0850

SOURCE CTL