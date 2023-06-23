CTL Named to "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For" for Two Consecutive Years

PORTLAND, Ore., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a leading ChromeOS solutions provider and manufacturer of award-winning Chromebooks, has been named to the "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®" list in the Pacific Northwest region for two consecutive years.

"We are honored to make the list of Best & Brightest companies in 2023," noted CTL CEO Erik Stromquist. "It's a testament to having great employees who work hard to build a company that values excellent customer service, teamwork, ingenuity, initiative, and creativity."

"Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative business acumen and human resource practices can be bestowed this honor," notes the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), the organization that awards "The Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®."

The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The categories applicants were scored on include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.

With over 25 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

"Those companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® as well as those companies that continue to make the list are truly remarkable. Given today's need for talent, retention of talent, and the further issues related to the pandemic, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a powerful community of the Nation's elite leaders who share ideas, practices and have proven they are employers of choice. This program identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. There are numerous regional programs throughout the United States, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Nashville, Pacific Northwest and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About CTL

CTL builds award-winning ChromeOS solutions backed by frictionless service and support. Our Chromebook and Cloud Computing Solutions support EdTech and Enterprise teams in over fifty countries across the globe. CTL has been named to the list of "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For" in 2022 and 2023. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net

Media Contact:
Mark Jorgensen
[email protected]
503-866-0850

SOURCE CTL

