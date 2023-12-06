CTL Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List in Education

News provided by

CTL

06 Dec, 2023, 08:38 ET

The annual list recognizes 215 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global ChromeOS computing solution leader for education and enterprise, has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the Education category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.    

"We are thrilled to be included on this prestigious list of exceptional companies as recognized by one of the premier business publications in the world," noted CTL's President and CEO, Erik Stromquist. "It's a testament to our great people, who work tirelessly every day to ensure our EdTech customers possess the devices, services, and support they need for their students and teachers to succeed. We continue on our mission of empowering the education industry with cloud-based computing solutions for seamless connectivity and the infinite potential of online learning."

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 12), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.    

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, "Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."   

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year. They noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 215 honored in the list's fourth year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.   

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions provider on a mission to empower success at school, the workplace, and home. For 30+ years, customers in more than 50 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, digital signage, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with

comprehensive lifecycle support from purchase through buy-back and recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net.

About Inc

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of

channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit inc.com. 

Contact:

Mark Jorgensen

Email:

[email protected]

Phone:

503-866-0850

SOURCE CTL

Also from this source

CTL Named to List of "2023 Manufacturing Companies of the Year" by Portland Business Journal (PBJ)

CTL Named to List of "2023 Manufacturing Companies of the Year" by Portland Business Journal (PBJ)

CTL, a leading ChromeOS solutions provider and manufacturer of award-winning Chromebooks, has been honored with the Portland Business Journal's 2023...
CTL Chromebook NL72CT-L and Chromebox CBx3 Named "Best of Show" at ISTE 2023

CTL Chromebook NL72CT-L and Chromebox CBx3 Named "Best of Show" at ISTE 2023

CTL, a leading provider of ChromeOS-based solutions for education and enterprise customers, won Tech and Learning's "Best of Show" at ISTELive 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Peripherals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.