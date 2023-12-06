CTL Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List in Education

The annual list recognizes 215 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global ChromeOS computing solution leader for education and enterprise, has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the Education category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

"We are thrilled to be included on this prestigious list of exceptional companies as recognized by one of the premier business publications in the world," noted CTL's President and CEO, Erik Stromquist. "It's a testament to our great people, who work tirelessly every day to ensure our EdTech customers possess the devices, services, and support they need for their students and teachers to succeed. We continue on our mission of empowering the education industry with cloud-based computing solutions for seamless connectivity and the infinite potential of online learning."

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 12), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, "Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year. They noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 215 honored in the list's fourth year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business .

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions provider on a mission to empower success at school, the workplace, and home. For 30+ years, customers in more than 50 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, digital signage, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with

comprehensive lifecycle support from purchase through buy-back and recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net .

About Inc

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of

channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit inc.com.

