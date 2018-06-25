CTL Releases New Extra-Rugged NL7X Chromebook for Education

CHICAGO, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, an Oregon-based ed-tech company specializing in comprehensive personalized learning solutions, announced from ISTE 2018, the CTL Chromebook NL7X, the newest addition to their line of ruggedized Chromebooks for education. The NL7X is the updated version of their most popular to date Chromebook the NL6X.

CTL NL7X Chromebook Withstands 365lbs of Pressure

The CTL Chromebook NL7X is an extra rugged Chromebook featuring the patent pending CTL X-Panel. With reinforced corners and pressure-resistant cover the X-Panel withstands up to 365 pounds of pressure to the top shell and has already proved its durability on the NL6X, making the NL7X CTL's next best-selling Chromebook for education. On top of protecting the Chromebook the X-Panel also doubles as a whiteboard - perfect for taking notes or class polling. The NL7X also comes free with 1 year of accidental damage protection.

The NL7 Chromebook sold without the patent pending X-Panel already brought a lot to the game with its 2.5 pound design, retractable carrying handle, 70cm drop-tested design, water-resistant keyboard, reinforced ports and hinges, and HD world-view camera. With a long battery life and new Intel Apollo Lake Dual Core processor, the NL7 only gets better with addition of the X-Panel.

"Our customers spoke and we listened, we are excited to reveal the NL7X, at ISTE this week, and know that this extra-rugged Chromebook is sure to be a favorite for our education customers," said Erik Stromquist, President of CTL.

The CTL Chromebook NL7X is available at CTL.net for purchase immediately, and is eligible for special education pricing and CTL's "Fast Track" service for qualified education customers. For more information on pricing contact a CTL sales rep at sales@ctl.net.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing high-quality Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Monitors and Servers since 1989. For the past decade CTL has maintained a strong focus on the education sector as a Google Education Premier Partner with comprehensive 1:1 Solutions programs. CTL's ruggedized Chromebooks for Education have received accolades from noted tech publications like PC Magazine and CNet. CTL's Manufacturing, Sales and Support teams are all located in the United States. For more information about CTL®, please visit www.ctl.net.

Contact:

Mike Mahanay

Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

CTL

Direct: 971.327.0101

Toll-Free: 800.642.3087 x 205

197631@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctl-releases-new-extra-rugged-nl7x-chromebook-for-education-300671142.html

SOURCE CTL

Related Links

https://ctl.net

