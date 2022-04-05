CTV Beam Powers Lightning-Fast 10G Broadband With Harmonic

"Consumer demand for more bandwidth is growing, and by choosing Harmonic as our strategic partner, we can deliver an unrivaled internet experience to our subscribers," said Jason Rang, Chief Technology Officer at CTV Beam. "By converging FTTH PON and HFC DOCSIS networks, Harmonic's CableOS Platform helps us sustainably meet the modern high-speed demands of our broadband subscribers. Harmonic's virtual, converged multi-access edge solution is a game changer, allowing us to deliver faster, more reliable internet services for a flawless connection to high-bandwidth applications."

Harmonic's solution provides CTV Beam with a flexible, scalable foundation to quickly adapt to evolving network requirements and bandwidth demands. CTV Beam has deployed Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture with virtualized CMTS software and Harmonic's Remote PHY and OLT devices, including the Ripple node, Pebble RPD and Fin 10G SFP+ based OLT. Converging PON and HFC DOCSIS networks with a unified software, provisioning and management solution, the CableOS Platform streamlines CTV Beam's operations, dramatically reduces time to market and lowers space, power and cooling costs.

CTV Beam is also using Harmonic's CableOS Central analytics with AI and real-time network visibility to improve broadband service quality and network performance.

"Now more than ever, broadband operators are tasked to provide faster, more reliable internet access to the communities they serve. At the same time, operators face difficult decisions about which technologies to adopt when upgrading their networks to improve service quality," said Alex Wong, Vice President, North American broadband sales at Harmonic. "The unified FTTH and HFC platform provided by CableOS simplifies this decision. By supporting a multitude of technology options, the Harmonic platform ensures the best TCO for operators."

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 4.8 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable operators worldwide, including the largest operators in the U.S. and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America.

