CU SoCal Enhances Rewards Checking with New Better Life Benefits

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) has enhanced its Rewards Checking Account by adding a new suite of Better Life Benefits designed to provide Members with added protection, convenience, and everyday savings. The new benefits became available on April 1, 2026.

CU SoCal Rewards Checking—an account that earns Members debit rewards points for cash or merchandise with eligible card swipes—now includes valuable services that support financial well-being and daily life, including identity protection tools, health services, and travel and lifestyle savings. As an added benefit, Members can combine rewards points earned from both their debit and credit cards, giving them greater purchasing power and flexibility when redeeming rewards.

New Better Life Benefits include cell phone protection, 24/7 roadside assistance, on-demand telehealth access, identity protection, monitoring, and theft resolution services, as well as great savings on travel, restaurants, prescription, vision and dental costs.

"These new benefits are another way we're helping Members get more from their everyday banking," said Dave Gunderson, President and CEO of CU SoCal. "By expanding the protection, services, and savings included with Rewards Checking, we're providing tools that help Members manage their everyday with greater confidence and convenience."

The addition of Better Life Benefits reflects CU SoCal's ongoing commitment to delivering solutions that help Members save money, protect what matters most, and build stronger financial futures.

To learn more about Rewards Checking and its new Better Life Benefits, including how to access them, visit CUSoCal.org/RewardsChecking.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and in the city of Lake Havasu City, Arizona through its subsidiary, Havasu Community Credit Union. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $3.9 billion in assets, and serves more than 185,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California