Cuhaci Peterson Expands Leadership Team with New Principal Architect in Bentonville Office

Mar 09, 2026, 13:00 ET

MAITLAND, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuhaci Peterson is proud to announce the addition of Jeremy Burge, RA, LEED AP as Principal in its Bentonville, Arkansas office. This strategic hire marks a significant milestone as Bentonville becomes the firm's sixth office, reinforcing its commitment to growth in one of the nation's most dynamic regions.

With more than two decades of experience in architecture and project management, Burge brings a wealth of expertise to the team. Previously serving at the U.S. Department of State's Overseas Buildings Operations, Burge has led projects across numerous sectors, including retail, multi-family housing, child development centers, medical office facilities, higher education, grocery and commercial. His leadership spans office management, financial oversight, human resources and business development, making him a versatile addition to the firm.

"Expanding into Bentonville reflects our dedication to serving clients in a rapidly evolving market," said Greg Ansbro, Principal. "Jeremy's proven track record in sustainable design and his ability to manage complex projects will strengthen our capabilities and enhance the value we deliver to clients."

The Bentonville office positions Cuhaci Peterson to better serve clients in Northwest Arkansas, a region experiencing significant economic growth and development. This expansion aligns with the firm's strategic vision to establish a strong presence in key markets while maintaining its reputation for innovative design and client-focused solutions.

"We could not be more excited to have Jeremy as a part of our Bentonville leadership team. It is a tall order to find someone to lead your largest team and client in the tight geographic box of Northwest Arkansas. However, Jeremy brings the right mix of likability and strategic business acumen that has quickly won the trust and confidence of the client and the team," said Nathan Griffis, Chief Development Officer.

Burge is an NCARB- and LEED-accredited professional and holds a Bachelor of Architecture from Virginia Tech. Recognized in the Building Design + Construction 40 Under 40 Class of 2013, Burge exemplifies leadership and innovation in the architectural field.

About Cuhaci Peterson
Cuhaci Peterson is a nationally recognized architecture, engineering and planning firm specializing in end-to-end commercial design solutions. Headquartered in Central Florida, the firm has representatives throughout the United States and is licensed in all 50 states. Cuhaci Peterson's mission of transforming ideas into value is enhanced by a staff of experts who collaborate with clients to translate visions into designs that elevate brands.

