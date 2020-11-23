Culinary Agents Launches an Online Marketplace to Help Hospitality Businesses and Professionals

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Agents expands its platform beyond jobs to include an online marketplace for equipment, supplies and services. In its initial phase, the Marketplace allows the hospitality industry to connect around new and used equipment and supplies, unique merchandise and insider deals. It also makes it easy for users to share items or fundraising efforts beyond their own websites.

"Covid-19 has uniquely impacted the hospitality industry and its ecosystem. Our focus is to help the industry with its evolving needs as it recovers and rebuilds," says Alice Cheng, Founder and CEO of Culinary Agents.

With close to a million users, Culinary Agents is already the go-to online platform for hospitality professionals to find jobs and industry resources. Now, Culinary Agents is helping businesses and professionals promote their items to targeted local and nationwide audiences as well as discover available inventory, at no cost. Further expansion plans include supporting the buying and selling of services, both online and offline.

About Culinary Agents

Culinary Agents is a website to find career-related information about the hospitality industry. Its growing community includes over 890,000 members and 27,000 businesses nationwide. The platform empowers aspiring and existing talent to easily discover and apply to the best jobs. Culinary Agents also provides job marketing, recruiting and employer branding solutions to help businesses hire the best talent. Additionally, its hospitality-focused marketplace for goods and services enables buyers and sellers to connect.

