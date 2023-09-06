Culinary Agents Provides More Seamless Job Application Process Through Key Partner Integration with Indeed

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Agents has enhanced its hospitality industry-leading hiring platform with existing partner Indeed, for more seamless job application submissions.

Indeed, a leading job site, is known for helping millions of job seekers and employers find the right fit for them every day. With the implementation of IndeedApply, Culinary Agents' partnership with Indeed has evolved to further optimize the hiring process, improve the job seeker experience, and help employers find their right hires, faster.

CulinaryAgents.com is hospitality's hiring platform, where you can find jobs and career-related information about the industry. With its growing private network of more than 1.5 million hospitality professionals alongside its 500+ partner sites, Culinary Agents provides effective hiring tools for businesses while also connecting job seekers with opportunities that align with their career goals. Indeed helps millions of job seekers and employers find the right fit for them every day.

"Reducing the number of clicks and redirects from Indeed means more completed applications are making it to hiring businesses while also simplifying the experience for job seekers. By combining access to our proprietary talent network with the power of Indeed as one of our main distribution partners, we offer hospitality businesses the broadest reach to a talent pool that has been notoriously difficult to tap into," says Raymond Chan, Co-Founder and COO of Culinary Agents.

This integration sends applications from Indeed directly into the Culinary Agents business dashboard, allowing employers to streamline their talent sourcing workflow and utilize Culinary Agents' applicant tracking system.

"Our goal is to continue to upgrade current and future distribution partner integrations as part of our one-stop shop approach to help hospitality businesses find and hire talent, alleviating common pain points so that they can get back to focusing on their guests," says Chan.

