Culinary Agents Provides More Seamless Job Application Process Through Key Partner Integration with Indeed

News provided by

Culinary Agents

06 Sep, 2023, 08:38 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Agents has enhanced its hospitality industry-leading hiring platform with existing partner Indeed, for more seamless job application submissions. 

Indeed, a leading job site, is known for helping millions of job seekers and employers find the right fit for them every day. With the implementation of IndeedApply, Culinary Agents' partnership with Indeed has evolved to further optimize the hiring process, improve the job seeker experience, and help employers find their right hires, faster.

Continue Reading
CulinaryAgents.com is hospitality's hiring platform, where you can find jobs and career-related information about the industry. With its growing private network of more than 1.5 million hospitality professionals alongside its 500+ partner sites, Culinary Agents provides effective hiring tools for businesses while also connecting job seekers with opportunities that align with their career goals.
CulinaryAgents.com is hospitality's hiring platform, where you can find jobs and career-related information about the industry. With its growing private network of more than 1.5 million hospitality professionals alongside its 500+ partner sites, Culinary Agents provides effective hiring tools for businesses while also connecting job seekers with opportunities that align with their career goals.
Indeed helps millions of job seekers and employers find the right fit for them every day.
Indeed helps millions of job seekers and employers find the right fit for them every day.

"Reducing the number of clicks and redirects from Indeed means more completed applications are making it to hiring businesses while also simplifying the experience for job seekers. By combining access to our proprietary talent network with the power of Indeed as one of our main distribution partners, we offer hospitality businesses the broadest reach to a talent pool that has been notoriously difficult to tap into," says Raymond Chan, Co-Founder and COO of Culinary Agents.

This integration sends applications from Indeed directly into the Culinary Agents business dashboard, allowing employers to streamline their talent sourcing workflow and utilize Culinary Agents' applicant tracking system.

"Our goal is to continue to upgrade current and future distribution partner integrations as part of our one-stop shop approach to help hospitality businesses find and hire talent, alleviating common pain points so that they can get back to focusing on their guests," says Chan.

With its growing private network of more than 1.5 million hospitality professionals alongside its 500+ partner sites, Culinary Agents continues to provide effective hiring tools for businesses while also connecting job seekers to opportunities that align with their career goals.

Culinary Agents is hospitality's hiring platform, where you can find jobs and career-related information about the industry. The platform empowers aspiring and existing talent to easily discover and apply to the best jobs. Culinary Agents also provides integrated job marketing, recruiting, applicant tracking and employer branding solutions to help businesses hire the right talent.

Contact
To learn more, please contact:
Jennifer Pesce
500 7th Avenue, Floor 8
New York, NY 10018
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 646.770.1213
culinaryagents.com

SOURCE Culinary Agents

Also from this source

Culinary Agents Creates First Resume Digitization Service for Job Seekers to Get Discovered by Employers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.