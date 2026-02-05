CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA APPOINTS CHEF SPIKE MENDELSOHN TO BOARD OF TRUSTEES

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) has appointed Chef Spike Mendelsohn to its board of trustees. Mendelsohn, who is a 2005 graduate of the college, is a restaurateur, culinary consultant, television personality, and food policy advocate with nearly three decades of experience in the industry.

"I am delighted that Spike has joined our board of trustees," said CIA President Michiel Bakker. "His leadership and passion for food, hospitality, sustainability, and food equity will be an asset to the college as we celebrate our 80th year and continue to provide forward-looking educational experiences."

Mendelsohn has worked with some of the world's most renowned chefs and restaurateurs, including Gérard Boyer, Thomas Keller, Sirio Maccioni, and Drew Nieporent. In 2008, he opened his first restaurant in Washington, D.C.'s Capitol Hill: Good Stuff Eatery, which quickly gained a devoted following—including the Obama family. His growing restaurant portfolio includes We, The Pizza, Béarnaise, Santa Rosa Taqueria, and PLNT Burger. With momentum built on bold flavors and cult-favorite status, Mendelsohn is now entering a new phase of growth by beginning to franchise We, The Pizza, expanding his unapologetically craveable vision to new markets nationwide.

Beyond restaurants, Mendelsohn has extended his influence into the consumer packaged goods space, bringing his culinary point of view to products designed for everyday impact. He is a co-founder of Just Ice Tea, an organic, fair-trade bottled iced tea brand rooted in transparency, high-quality ingredients, and ethical sourcing—a natural extension of his long-standing commitment to food access and sustainability.

Driven by a commitment to food equity and education, Mendelsohn has worked with organizations such as CARE and DC Central Kitchen as a chef ambassador and contributor. His advocacy led to his appointment as the first chairman of Washington, D.C.'s Food Policy Council, where he championed improvements to school lunches, equitable access to whole and healthy foods, and the protection of the SNAP program.

Mendelsohn continues to be a respected voice in food media and culture. Most recently, he served as a judge on Top Chef: Canada and hosted select episodes of Bar Rescue. He is also the executive producer of The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious New Documentary, which premiered at the Virginia Film Festival and aired nationally on PBS.

He currently hosts the In The Weeds Podcast, a chef-driven podcast that goes beyond the plate to explore the real stories behind the food industry—from leadership and creativity to culture, resilience, and the business of hospitality. The show features candid conversations with some of the most influential voices in food, including numerous graduates of CIA, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted platform for chefs shaping the industry at the highest level.

Mendelsohn lives in the DC area with his wife and son. When he's not in the kitchen or lobbying on The Hill, he can be found surfing any river or ocean that has a wave.

The CIA's Board of Trustees consists of 25 highly respected leaders in the foodservice industry and business world. They provide expert governance and guidance for the not-for-profit college and are not compensated for their services.



