Culinary Star Carla Hall Set to Take Center Stage at National Restaurant Association Show® 2025

Hall's journey from accountant to chef, author and TV host will inspire attendees to lead with love, joy, and a commitment to impact beyond the kitchen

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show®, the premier event for the foodservice industry, is thrilled to announce that acclaimed chef, author, and television host Carla Hall will headline the keynote at the 2025 Show, taking place from May 17-20 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Hall will share her inspiring journey from accountant to renowned chef and TV personality, where her passion to 'cook with love' and 'live with joy' has fueled her success. Known for her approachable and joyful personality, Hall will explore how these principles have shaped her career and mission to uplift the next generation of foodservice professionals.

March 29, 2024, New York, NY: Portraits of Chef Carla Hall in Midtown Manhattan. Photo by Clay Williams. © Clay Williams / http://claywilliamsphoto.com

Hall shares her excitement speaking at the National Restaurant Association Show. "I am honored to have the opportunity to share special moments, uplifting stories, and some of my own industry insights with all the amazing foodservice professionals at the Restaurant Show."

The keynote session featuring Hall will take place on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 1 p.m. Hall will dive into her extraordinary journey—from her beginnings in accounting to becoming a beloved TV host and culinary icon. Her keynote will focus on the bold decisions that shaped her success and her commitment to infusing joy and passion into everything she does.

More than reflecting on her own career, Hall will explore how the foodservice industry is evolving and how chefs can lead this transformation. She will challenge attendees to rethink traditional foodservice paths, urging them to break boundaries, embrace individuality, and lead with purpose. Hall will also share her vision for the future of food, where creativity, inclusivity, and community are essential ingredients for success.

Tom Cindric, President of Exhibitions for Informa Connect Foodservice, expressed his excitement about Hall's participation, stating, "We are honored to welcome Carla Hall as our keynote speaker for the 2025 Show. Carla's career and her commitment to empowering the next generation of chefs and foodservice professionals align perfectly with the spirit of our event. Her positive energy and passion for food will undoubtedly inspire and engage our attendees, making this year's keynote a highlight of the Show."

Michelle Korsmo, President and CEO of the National Restaurant Association, will open the session with a strategic industry outlook. Following this, Korsmo will engage Hall in a lively interview-style Q&A, diving deeper into Hall's passion for mentoring emerging talent and advocating for children's well-being.

Korsmo added, "Carla Hall's personal and professional journey embodies the essence of the restaurant industry—connecting people through food and making a difference in our communities. Her energy and enthusiasm for this work is electric, and it will be a joy for attendees of the National Restaurant Association Show to learn from a culinary icon whose career is marked by the outsized impact she has had on others, both within and beyond the kitchen."

Hall first captured national attention as a fan-favorite on Bravo's "Top Chef" and "Top Chef: All Stars," where she shared her philosophy to always cook with love. She spent seven years co-hosting ABC's Emmy Award-winning series "The Chew" and is currently featured on the Food Network in shows such as "BakeAway Camp" (judge), "Thanksgiving, Holiday and Halloween Baking Championships" (judge), and "Best Baker in America" (host). An accomplished author, Hall's cookbook Carla Hall's Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration has earned critical acclaim, and her debut picture book, Carla and the Christmas Cornbread, has become a beloved holiday favorite.

Hall's dedication to advocating for the well-being of others reflects her belief in the power of food to connect people and communities. In addition to her professional success, she is a passionate supporter of industry causes, including No Kid Hungry, DC Central Kitchen, Feeding America, and the James Beard Foundation. Hall's transition from accounting to culinary arts, combined with her work in professional kitchens in Washington, DC, highlights her versatility and joyful approach to food, making her a role model for future chefs and foodservice leaders.

Registration for the 2025 Show is now open. Register by November 18 to save with the discounted early bird rate. For more information, visit www.nationalrestaurantshow.com. Connect with the Show online on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for event updates.

The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show is owned and operated by Informa Connect in partnership with the National Restaurant Association.

