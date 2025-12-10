Culinary Stars Bobby Flay, Maneet Chauhan, Tyler Florence, Stephanie Izard, Tiffany Derry, Brooke Williamson and Andrew Zimmern to Take Center Stage at 2026 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Tickets on Sale Now for America's Premier Culinary Festival

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, tickets go on sale for the 43rd annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, taking place June 19-21, 2026, giving consumers the chance to experience what has been called 'the most iconic food festival in the world.' Presented by American Express and Resy, the legendary three-day event brings together many of the world's most celebrated chefs, winemakers, and culinary innovators for a weekend like no other.

2026 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen / People Inc.

The 2026 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen offers guests an immersive experience filled with cooking demonstrations, wine and cocktail seminars, five Grand Tastings, and exclusive parties set against the spectacular backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. Attendees can mingle with industry icons and emerging talent alike while discovering new trends, techniques, and flavors shaping the future of food and drink.

Renowned for its intimate setting and access to some of the biggest names in hospitality, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen has long been a highlight of the culinary calendar where chefs, restaurateurs, sommeliers, and enthusiasts come together to celebrate creativity and craftsmanship. This year, Maneet Chauhan, Tiffany Derry, Bobby Flay, Tyler Florence, Stephanie Izard, Ayesha Nurdjaja, Chris Shepherd, Brooke Williamson, Claudette Zepeda, and Andrew Zimmern will host cooking demonstrations and discussions, and leading wine and beverage experts Andy Chabot, Arjav Ezekiel, Anthony Giglio, Ray Isle, Victoria James, Carlin Karr, Wanda Mann, Amanda McCrossin, Mark Oldman, Femi Oyediran, June Rodil, Bobby Stuckey and Miles White will lead the adored panels of wine and cocktail seminars.

"Since 1983, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen has set the stage for chefs, wine pros, and hospitality industry leaders to cook, pour, teach, taste, and gather in one of the most spectacularly beautiful towns in the country. I'm honored to play a role in continuing the legacy of this legendary event, and bringing this massive, one-of-a-kind celebration to life," said Hunter Lewis, Editor in Chief of Food & Wine. "We're excited to be back this June with all new, unforgettable experiences, featuring culinary icons, breakout stars, and moments that will set the standard for what's next. Trust us, you'll want to be there."

Just in time for the gift-giving season, tickets will be available beginning December 10 at noon EST at classic.foodandwine.com . Early purchase is strongly encouraged, as tickets sell out each year.

As part of the Food & Wine Gives philanthropic initiative, which supports outstanding charitable partners in the community and culinary industry, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen will make a donation to Southern Smoke Foundation, a national emergency relief fund providing crisis support and mental health resources to food and beverage industry workers, and No Kid Hungry, the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S.

For more information about festival programming, participating talent, and travel details, visit classic.foodandwine.com .

About Food & Wine:

Food & Wine, the ultimate culinary authority, celebrates the global epicurean experience through its magazine, website, social platforms, newsletters, podcasts, premium events such as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and accolades like its annual Best New Chef awards. With rigorously tested recipes and the most trusted restaurant, drinks, culinary travel, and home coverage, the brand inspires and empowers people to discover, create, and devour the best in food and drink—every day and everywhere. Food & Wine is part of the People Inc. publishing family.

About American Express & Resy:

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express has always looked to provide Card Members with exceptional access to exclusive experiences, rich rewards and superior services across a variety of passion points, including dining.

American Express has a longstanding presence in the dining space and has developed partnerships with renowned chefs around the world, including Massimo Bottura, Michael Solomonov, Mashama Bailey, Kwame Onwuachi, Gregory Gourdet, Missy Robbins, and more – providing Card Members with exclusive access to one-of-a-kind, co-curated dining moments.

Now with restaurant reservation platforms Resy, which joined the American Express family in 2019, and Tock, which joined in 2024, select Card Members have even more access to reservations and culinary experiences.

SOURCE People Inc.